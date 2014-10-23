A Freshman Notre Dame Football Player Might Be Dating Porn Star Lisa Ann From ‘Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?’

If this woman looks familiar to you, congratulations, you probably watch a lot of porn. Lisa Ann, famous for her role as Sarah Palin in “Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?” showed up to last night’s New York Knicks game with a man 23-years younger than her. And oh yeah, he’s Justin Brent, a freshman WR for Notre Dame.
According to TMZ:
Brent, who’s just a freshman, mind you … took 42-year-old Lisa Ann to the Knicks game at MSG where they were all over each other during what our sources say was an official date.
We’re told they met earlier this year while Lisa was traveling, and in a cougar hall of fame move — she made the first move and gave Brent her number.
I looked around on Lisa Ann’s Instagram for other pics of Justin Brent but came up empty. Also, I got distracted. Also, it was surprisingly safe for work. So have at it if that’s your thing.
Lisa Ann is an 11-time award winning adult film star, famous for her work in the MILF genre. I’ve always wanted to write that sentence. So thank you everyone.
Justin Brent is on a bye this week. This should do wonders for Notre Dame recruiting.
Good for you Justin. God for you.
THAT’S how she dresses for a date?!? Geez, my mom wears more provocative outfits to church on Sunday. Come on, Lisa Ann, show him a little of what he’s looking forward to. You ain’t shy….
Cleavage is premium for her.
It’s Clark Kent/Superman. If she wears revealing clothes, people will recognize her. If she covers up, she’s just some fit 40 something year old lady at a Knicks game.
Your mom, on the other hand, are just wearing her clothes from the night before. Which reminds me, wanna game of catch, son?
I dunno. Dating a porn star seems like something that’s fun in the abstract. And even then, only when you’re a young dude. So I can see how this guy is all, like, “Check out my new GF, y’all.” but, at the end of the day, you’re dating a girl who is effectively one step up from a prostitute. And she does here business on camera. So…
You must be single.
@ AFMG
Could you explain how looking down on dating a porn star implies that I’m single?
Hey man, high end prostitutes practically run the world and usually are really intelligent. Pornstars usually aren’t. You take that back!
Egh, something tells me a college football player from a huge football program is more likely to be open about sexual mores than most people. They probably have an open relationship.
This is one of those weird situations where dating each other lowers both of their salaries
Of all the poon this guy could pull, he picks her? Guess he’s like Denzel on Brickleberry.
There is a tiny segment of the male population that has to be the cute one in the relationship. My best friend in high school was like this. Could have got any chick he wanted, but he always dialed down.
Go Irish
” A Freshman Notre Dame Football Player Might Be Dating Porn Star Lisa Ann From ‘Who’s Nailin’ Paylin?’”
______________________________________________________
We know who Lisa Ann is bro.
Some of us don’t follow the MILF genre Chong!
@Andy Isaac You’re missing out. Whammy!
Notre Dame coeds > Kinda old MILF-y porn star
Depends.
Ha! See he might have a grandma fetish. Anyway…
@Andy Isaac Lol, you’re on your own with that buddy.
Bruh, what’s an 18-19 year old kid gonna do with that? Hot dog in a hallway man. It’ll kill his confidence forever.
@Andy Isaac
To be fair, I gotta think “the hallway” isn’t exactly where he’s asking to take it with her.
@Andy Isaac: I’m sure she does kegels.
You are right about the co-eds. With that said, 1 kind of old pornstar + pornstar ‘s friend + a couple of Notre Dame Coeds > Kinda old pornstar or ND Co-ed.
Homie is totally having ice cream and cake.
She used to bang a TE from OSU #NeverForget
@Andy Isaac As an ND grad, I feel qualified to comment on the validity of your equation above.
No.
False on all counts.
Sauron > ND coeds is more like it.
Describing a 40 year old porn star’s relationship with a teenage boy as dating is a strained used of the word. Banging yes; Dating hardly.
She almost dated him in time for prom! Just missed it.
Wasn’t that Houston? From the Kottonmouth Kings video. And the Houston 500 gangbang?
Shows self out
I can’t wait for her remake of “Rudy”.
Rudi, the tale of an old pornstar trying to make it in a young woman’s game. And then she fucks the whole Notre Dame football team. rudi…rudi…rudi…Rudi…Rudi…Rudi…RUDI…RUDI…RUDI! Accompany that last part with a slow clap.
“Justin Brent is on a bye this week.”
Well duh, isn’t that what this whole story is about?
Indeed. Horrendous spelling typo on “bi”.
“congratulations, you probably watch a lot of porn.”
I wish this is how society unsarcastically felt about me.
Dating a porn star
There could be worse choices though
Like dating your mom
Luuuuucky dude!
Hey if a pornstar wanna to date or hookup with me, i wouldn’t say no, but then again it would never happen
I think there are some racist assholes pissed at the fact that a black asshole is fucking a white woman
Did not mean to say “black asshole” in that way. I call most people assholes.
I should shut up now.