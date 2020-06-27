A Quick Guide To The NWSL To Prepare For Its Challenge Cup

North Carolina Courage Best players: The Courage are stacked with USWNT talent. With the lightning quick speed and skillful Crystal Dunn in midfield alongside Sam Mewis and Brazil’s Debinha, defensive stalwart Abby Dahlkemper, and Jessica McDonald and Lynn Williams in attack, this team can be astoundingly good. Jersey rating: 5/10. The navy primary kit and all-white secondary jersey could use some more spice but there’s nothing wrong with simplicity. Which kit is your favorite? Both are on sale now! Buy | https://t.co/UTNLGXHtDP pic.twitter.com/nnW1mybuwF — NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) June 15, 2020 Why you should root for them: If you want to hop on a bandwagon, the reigning champions are your best bet. In the NWSL’s seven-year history, the team from NC has played in five of the last seven championship games. Few, if any, teams in the league can stack up against them at their best. OL Reign Best players: Rapinoe won’t be playing, but fellow USWNT midfielder Allie Long and 2019 Rookie of the Year Bethany Balcar will be. Former Houston player Sofia Huerta should also be an exciting addition to their midfield. Jersey rating: 3/10. They look less like Seattle jerseys and more like knock-off OL Lyon jerseys. Get your first glance at our new 2020 Primary and Secondary jerseys! Both of these instant classic kits feature our new OL Reign crest and colors, along with our amazing kit sponsors @Zulily and @BoeingWA. Get your 2020 jersey today: https://t.co/F9nkRYEeB1#BeBold pic.twitter.com/6XQZPhTmwS — OL Reign (@OLReign) June 26, 2020 Why you should root for them: The Reign has undergone some changes this offseason. After France’s OL Groupe — which owns the most successful club women’s team in history, Olympique Lyonnais — bought the Seattle-based team in March, the club name changed from Reign FC to OL Reign. Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski has departed to lead the USWNT after leading the team to the semifinals last season and the team is without Rapinoe, so some of these players may show up with something to prove. Portland Thorns Best players: There are so many! The team will be without Tobin Heath and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, but Christine Sinclair, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Lindsey Horan give you plenty of other options to root for.

Jersey rating: 10/10. Portland often has really awesome jerseys, but this year’s black kits with red rose detail are especially dope and really show off the spirit of the city. The secondary white jerseys are quite sleek as well. This is what unstoppable looks like.



Introducing the 2020 Thorns kits. #BAONDPX pic.twitter.com/EucFFi6tX2 — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) May 20, 2020 Why you should root for them: The Thorns have long been one of the most popular teams in the NWSL with a passionate fanbase that has set multiple attendance records over the years. Two-time World Cup winner Sauerbrunn is finally at home in Portland, which should delight fans immensely, and the team has another international legend with Sinclair, the greatest player in Canadian history and the most prolific international scorer ever, leading the line. Sky Blue FC Best players: USWNT stars Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh will not be playing as they recover from injuries, so look out for forwards Imani Dorsey and Margaret “Midge” Purce, who was recently acquired from Portland. Jersey rating: 7/10. I like the dark grey kit with the sky blue lightning bolt-esque lines running down the front! The club just released their new kit and the jersey sold out almost immediately, but fear not, they have been restocked. 𝘓𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘛𝘕𝘐𝘕𝘎 𝘏𝘈𝘚 𝘚𝘛𝘙𝘜𝘊𝘒 ⚡ 2020 Primary Kits Available at https://t.co/pnoTBmuLOM pic.twitter.com/toM47ySOHI — Sky Blue FC (@SkyBlueFC) June 25, 2020 Why you should root for them: Though Sky Blue FC have been a bit of a mess in the past (they finished eighth in the league last season), the team has undergone top-down changes in the offseason and even picked up USWNT up-and-comer Mallory Pugh. Though the team will likely struggle in the Challenge Cup without Pugh and Lloyd, they are still very much a club on the rise under new GM Alyssa LaHue and new coach Freya Coombe. And next season, they will play at Red Bull Arena, which will definitely make for a fun viewing experience. Utah Royals Best players: No Christen Press this summer, but look out for fellow USWNTers Kelley O’Hara and Amy Rodriguez. Jersey rating: 8/10. The blue and yellow primary jersey is fun, with outlines of Utah mountains on the bottom but I’m not as huge a fan of the secondary kit with a bunch of grey crowns on the front. New kit, new #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/AxuPh7F346 — Utah Royals FC (@UtahRoyalsFC) June 18, 2020 Why you should root for them: The team finished in sixth place last season, and veteran striker and captain Rodriguez showed she still has it after scoring nine goals last season. Utah is of course the home team for this tournament, and boasts an exciting youthful group of players.