Odell Beckham Jr. Went To The Locker Room After Being Hurt Trying To Make A Tackle After An Interception

Senior Sports Writer

The Battle of Ohio got off to a sloppy start on Sunday, as often happens when the Bengals and Browns meet on the football field, as both quarterbacks tossed interceptions on their opening drive. Joe Burrow was tipped and picked in the end zone — with the Browns somewhat inexplicably running the ball out of the end zone and, as such, losing 16 yards of field position from a touchback — but Baker Mayfield quickly answered with one of his own on his first pass of the game.

Mayfield was looking for a big play down the field to Odell Beckham Jr., but his pass fluttered a bit short and was picked off by Darius Phillips, who returned the pass well into Browns territory. Beckham chased Phillips down trying to make a tackle on the return, but made an awkward tackle attempt, leaping into one of his own teammates and appearing to injure his right leg.

Trainers came out to tend to Beckham — and offensive lineman J.C. Tretter — ultimately taking the superstar receiver to the locker room where he remained for the Browns second drive.

He is officially listed as questionable to return with a knee injury.

