O Canada… Oh No No No No No, Canada

When it comes to the Canadian National Anthem, I know approximately two words and they’re both in the title. Because of that, I don’t bill myself as the kind of person who is qualified to sing the “O Canada” before sporting events, although I could offer a righteous air guitar and/or beatbox performance sans lyrics if the right lingerie football league team requested it. I’ll leave that up to them, though.

Not knowing the lyrics to “O Canada” didn’t stop singer Jeff Fuller – the tenor, not the former NFL receiver – as he showed off his pipes before yesterday’s Spring Training game between the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays in majestic Dunedin, Florida. Fuller knew several more words to the official jam of America’s hat, but not enough to actually finish the song. So instead of honoring Blue Jays fans, he did a fantastic Tracy Jordan/Frank Drebin impression.

As you can see in that oh-so-painful video, not only does Fuller muff the Canadian National Anthem, but then he just said, “F*ck it” and moved on to the “Star-Spangled Banner” and HE F*CKED THAT UP, TOO! Oh poor, Jeff Fuller. But at least he wasn’t the biggest loser of the day. The Blue Jays lost to the Astros 10-1, and sure it’s only Spring Training, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early for a little U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

