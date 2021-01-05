Getty Image
Report: Ohio State’s COVID-19 Tests Have Led To Talks Of Postponing The National Championship Game

The 2020 college football season was marred by cancellations and postponements, as programs tried, often in vain, to proceed with a season in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. Next Monday, the season is set to come to an official close with the College Football Playoff national title game between Alabama and Ohio State, but at present their ability to play that game as scheduled is in a bit of peril.

According to AL.com, Ohio State has alerted Alabama, the Big Ten, the SEC, and College Football Playoff to COVID-19 issues that could threaten an entire position group and may need the game to be postponed.

There have been discussions amongst the SEC, Big Ten, the College Football Playoff and the schools related to possibly postponing the Jan. 11 title game, sources said, though a final decision on the situation has yet to be reached. The CFP has already established Jan. 18 in Hard Rock Stadium as the makeup date should the title game have to be postponed.

According to Aaron Suttles of The Athletic, the SEC is pushing for the game to be played as is, which should come as little surprise, but a decision remains to be determined.

Per Pete Thamel of Yahoo, the game is still being planning on being played as scheduled, but should things get worse for the Buckeyes that can change.

And the Buckeyes still want to play as scheduled, provided things do not get worse.

It is a fitting close to a season that’s been as much defined by the stop/start nature as what’s happened on the field, and the biggest hope is that everyone involved with the Buckeyes remains healthy. Should more positive tests emerge and Ohio State indeed lose a position group due to contact tracing, then things will become much murkier and a postponement could ensue.

