Oklahoma Received One Of The Weakest Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalties You’ll Ever See

Associate Editor
10.20.18

ABC

Celebrations are always a controversial subject in all levels of football. Most people are fine with people having fun after they score a touchdown or pull off a big play, but those who believe it’s a poor display of sportsmanship believe that celebrating things have no place in the sport.

Of course, there’s a big difference between, say, Terrell Owens running to the midfield star when he played against the Dallas Cowboys and two players doing a handshake they have with one another after someone gets six. For my money, both are extremely good, but basically everyone can admit there’s a difference between one and the other.

“Basically everyone” does not include the Big 12 refs assigned to Saturday’s game between Oklahoma and TCU. Sooners receiver CeeDee Lamb caught a touchdown pass from Kyler Murray, and following the score, Lamb did a handshake he has with fellow receiver Marquise Brown. The refs decided that since it was a choreographed handshake, it warranted a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCeeDee LambCOLLEGE FOOTBALLOKLAHOMA SOONERS

