One of college football’s best rivalry games is taking place on Saturday, as the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are going toe-to-toe in the Red River Showdown. Unlike previous years, Oklahoma is the team that enters the game in a state of turmoil, as the Sooners have lost back-to-back games to Kansas State and TCU.

Of course, this is a strange year for Oklahoma, as Lincoln Riley left to take the USC gig and longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is in his first year in charge. Still, there are high expectations in Norman that just have not been met, and as of this writing, the Sooners face a 28-0 halftime deficit against their rivals.

This included what might be the worst pop pass in college football history. The idea behind the play is pretty simple: you show that the QB on a given play is running, someone sneaks behind a defense, and they catch the ball. It usually happens on the goal line as a way to get a touchdown, but Oklahoma ran one on its own 20 on a first-and-10. It … did not go especially well.

Oklahoma with the jump pass INT LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/cqOYOW677O — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022

That defensive player could have called a fair catch here on what will surely go down as the easiest interception of his career.