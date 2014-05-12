Ole Miss Guard Marshall Henderson Is Sickened By Michael Sam, Hashtags About It

In case you missed it, University of Missouri defensive end Michael Sam was drafted by the St. Louis Rams. He’s a gay man. He was happy when he was drafted, so he kissed his boyfriend. The world didn’t explode, but a lot of people are making a lot of really iffy tweets that’ll come back to haunt them on job interviews 10 years from now.
Among them is Ole Miss guard Marshall Henderson. He’ll be boycotting ESPN now because they showed two people in a relationship having mild PDA in celebration of a major life event. He’s also not afraid to hashtag about it.
I can see his point. He wants scores and cold info reports, not these human interest pieces and portrayals of players as three-dimensional people that have made up 90% of ESPN’s programming for the past decade! I feel really bad that Henderson won’t be able to know which plays were web gems now :(
People started unfairly jumping on this guy’s back for simply saying what he believes in a totally unnecessary and hateful manner, so instead of just letting his statement stand, Henderson jumped back on a few minutes ago to double down on the homophobia.
Here are three things that will happen over the next 24 hours:
1. The tweets will be deleted.
2. Claims that Henderson was hacked, or that he’s not a homophobe and would NEVER tweet something like that to be hurtful, some of his best friends kiss their boyfriends, etc.
3. Totally sincere apologies.
Things that will happen to Michael Sam today:
1. a happy relationship
2. a future
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Via @teachmrgupta, because Internet Justice is swift.
from now on I’m starting all my conversations with, “do you know any black people?”
Also, Marshall Henderson is a white guy.
The kiss was more sweet than awkward (and certainly not sickening), but what was up with the Draft cake?
Do you know any black people? If you did, you’d know that the writer isn’t saying he’ll be happy in the future because he’s gay; its more like, HE JUST GOT DRAFTED BY AN NFL TEAM. How many people get to reach that kind of goal in life?
And the relationship is happy because they look to be open and honest in a world that hates them. RESPECT.
Also, do you know any black people?
hahahahaha. “Well he plays basketball and doesn’t like gays – he must be black” – TedStevens
Dude goes to Old Miss, that is punishment enough.
@Brandon: Why you feed the trollz?
Coming soon, TedStevens conducts a poll
I was sickened by Michael Sam too. How can a gay black man have such terrible sense in fashion? And what is up with that shitty interior design. I hope he doesn’t buy furniture in the next place you live in (apartment, probably) from the Ikea discount store.
But yeah, the kiss was sweet.
He just put up the “one of my best friends, who is gay” tweet. He seems nice.
I can’t keep up with the advanced levels or trolling any more. This trolling-on-the-square is weak AF
“My brothers, who are 7 and all, saw that…AND NOW THEY ARE GAY!!”
“7 and 11,” excuse me. His brothers were named after a convenience store chain.
He has two sisters named Piggly and Wiggly, dontcha know.
Gasp!!! (Clutches pearls, looks around for pitchfork, chooses to continue not giving a fuck, moves on with life.)
ESPN had an agenda showing the kiss, hoping (probably praying) for stories just like this one. Then when they couldn’t bait a single known NFL star or personality, they upped the anti with cake kiss. Still all they got was a no-name from the Dolphins and a hick from Mississippi (not exactly the birthplace of tolerance)! The story should be ESPN tried to troll its viewers and got pwned! But that would destroy the narrative that America is a homophobic country.
Well, he didn’t go the delete/hacked route. “It’s all for a friend’s project” is an interesting one, though.
[www.cbssports.com]
Points for creativity, at least.
My favorite part of that report is “Henderson is not expected to be drafted by his sport in June.”
Good for him for being honest. Of course that’s a no no in today’s society.
Yeah, how hard is it being a straight white male?!
Um very. Being straight, white and male. means Liberals call me a bigot, racist, and sexiest. The Government has put laws in place to make things more difficult for me, and their ultimate goal is to take what I have earned, and give it to someone else
A white guy from Ole Miss is homophobic, let me get my monocle before it breaks of shock
It’s easier to humiliate him. In all seriousness, while I kind of get the mindset behind “debating something legitimizes the other side” I think there’s value to showing that the right way works. That’s why I was glad Bill nye debated Ken Ham. Ken Ham was going to declare victory even if Nye had found Homer’s mathematical proof that God didn’t exist but if Nye had just ignored him Ham would have claimed that Nye was scared to debate.
Well He may be a Homophobe, but Ted Stevens here is a Racist.
Well, if we’re putting on our foil hats, let’s go one step further – Ty Burrell represented the St. Louis Rams for the first round of the draft because he’s got a pair of gay brother-in-laws on television and Goodell already knew back then that he was going to force the Rams to draft this player in the seventh round.
The tight close ups of the kisses and the licking cake off if faces was overboard and intended to provoke a reaction. I’ve never seen anything of that nature with a straight player and his wife or girlfriend, or even remotely close.
People in the State of Utah have known that Marshall Henderson has been an arrogant jerk-off for a very long time.
You can’t defend stupid. Henderson, who at least in the sports world is a national figure, is just plain stupid for tweeting something like that in the current environment in this country. There are consequences to dumbassery, regardless of whether you share a viewpoint with the majority of the country.
Did you know there are three times the people in this country battling drug addiction than identify as being gay? Wouldn’t a story about a college player battling and overcoming drug addiction to get drafted in the NFL personally impact more people than a story that shows two dudes licking cake off of each other? So instead of a story about someone that wakes up everyday battling physical, emotional, and psychological demons just to make it through the day, we get a story about a guy that is hailed as a hero in the media because he’s the first player to be open about his sexual attraction to dudes and was physically blessed enough to be able to play pro football. We’ve got a fucked up sense of admiration in this country.
My sincere hope is this guy is treated as an equal in the locker room and on the field, and that his prowess on the football field shuts out any talk about his sexual orientation. Unfortunately I don’t think that’s going to happen, but what do I know? I had money on Riley Cooper being decapitated on the first play from scrimmage last year.
Wow, that was an impressive face plant.
It takes like 1 minute to Google Marshall Henderson, the amount of time it took you to type that shit, you could have Googled who Marshall Henderson is before making an blanket assumption.
I’m assuming the locker room doesn’t give two flying fucks about Sam’s orientation because the Rams organization knows their locker room and their players If Sam is good enough to make the team and can contribute the players aren’t going to care. He’s not the first gay guy to play football at any level, he camo out to his teammates last season and none of them cared.
I’m sick of this idea that men seem to be intolerant neanderthals who are just going to haze Michael Sam and other gay athletes to death.
Ted I’m black and the issue my community has is when a dip-shits like you tries to bring us into an argument about some shit we had nothing to do with. Once you realized that you f’d up on the Marshall Henderson front you should backed away quietly.
Perhaps the 7 and 11 year old should go the fuck outside and play instead of watching the end of the last round of a 4 day draft.