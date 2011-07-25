Only In Vegas: Kim Kardashian Had Kris Humphries’ Bachelor Party

A few weeks ago, I made fun of Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh because he had such a typical and unoriginal bachelor party for a guy who is the highest paid player on a team that features LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Bosh, of course, took some friends to Las Vegas, just like your best friend, old college frat buddy, and 90% of male Americans. So what did New Jersey Nets forward and future Mr. Kim Kardashian Kris Humphries do for his bachelor party? He went to Las Vegas with all of his friends and teammates.

Just kidding, he was with the other male Kardashian accessories, Lamar Odom, Rob Kardashian and Scott Disdik, who has never made a facial expression in his life. So what was Kim up to? She was partying with her girls. Then they ruined Humphries’ life fun.

Later, Kim crashed her fiance’s stag party at Lavo in Vegas around 2 a.m., where the 6 ft 9 inch power forward partied with Kim’s brother Rob, Khloe’s husband, Lamar Odom, and a gaggle of NBA stars.

Of course, it was all filmed for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! Entertainment TV. So check your local listings! (Via Sandra Rose)

Haha, you bet I will!

As for that “gaggle” of NBA stars, I’ve looked and looked but I can’t find another name other than Odom. People says that he was with “several NBA players” but your guess is as good as mine. Then again, it’s not like Humphries is exactly Mr. Popular so I shouldn’t be surprised that Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Blake Griffin were no-shows.



Still, I’m tempted to watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians just to witness the moment when Kim feigns concern that Humphries is having fun without her and Kourtney says, “If he’s with Scott, then you know he’s up to no good” and then Kourtney chimes in with, “Lamar’s a good boy and would never do anything wrong,” which will be ironic because the episode of Khloe & Lamar from that week will be about his devastation over being involved in an accident that killed a teenager in New York. That’s going to be some quality TV right there.

And if you’re sitting there thinking, “Damn, I wish I could have been there,” well I have good news for you… you can.

Congrats, Kris. These are the four Horsemen women of controlling the rest of your Apocalypse life.

These girls are known for fashion, right?

The girls in the background are just a reminder of what Humphries could have had every day for the next decade if he chose not to sign his life away to E! and the $2 million engagement ring that they bought for him.

Quick, put the crown back on before anyone forgets who you are!

Yes, that is indeed former New York Jet Mark Gastineau’s daughter Brittny throwing around her hard-earned money. Fun fact: Brittny was born in 1983 during a worldwide vowel shortage.

And the winner of the Khloe Kardashian impersonator contest is…

Over/under on the amount of terribly offensive and ignorant comments they made during this little exotic dancer’s routine? Trick question – you can’t gamble on infinity.

This just makes me think of this.

LaLa Anthony Vasquez is probably going to make Carmelo Anthony have another wedding after this is done.

Happily ever after… or two years, whichever comes first.