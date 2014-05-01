Oprah Winfrey Wants To Buy The Clippers Because YOU GET A FRANCHISE AND…

First, Magic Johnson opened the door for a wide variety of celebrities to start openly expressing interest in buying the Los Angeles Clippers, whenever the NBA finally pries it from Donald Sterling’s cold, racist hands. Then, Floyd Mayweather, Jr. really punched the door off the hinges when he said that he’s “very, very interested” in getting a group of billionaires together to buy the Clippers, even though it just so happened to conveniently come when his fight on Saturday could use some extra PR. Even Frankie Muniz got in on the action yesterday, when he Tweeted that he wanted to buy the Clippers and wrote a long, heartfelt note on Facebook about what the team means to him as a fan.
But now it seems that Magic has a serious opponent in the more realistic race to eventually purchase the team that Sterling swears isn’t for sale. According to ESPN, an ownership group that would include Oprah Winfrey, David Geffen and Larry Ellison has been named as a possible candidate to bring new life to this embattled franchise.
According to ABC News, though, Oprah wouldn’t actually be in charge of the team, which would suck because the Staples Center would have the BEST fan prize giveaways in all of professional sports. Instead, Geffen and Ellison would run the team, while Oprah would serve as more of an inspirational figurehead.
“Oprah is not interested in running the team,” Geffen told Schaap. “She thinks it would be a great thing for an important black American to own [another] franchise.
“The team deserves a better group of owners who want to win. Larry would sooner die than fail. I would sooner die than fail. Larry’s a sportsman. We’ve talked about this for a long time. Between the three of us, we have a good shot.”
Winfrey’s spokesperson, Nicole Nichols, issued a statement later Wednesday, confirming Geffen’s claim.
“Oprah Winfrey is in discussions with David Geffen and Larry Ellison to make a bid for the Los Angeles Clippers should the team become available,” Nichols said in the statement. (Via ABC News)
Let’s face it, if this team costs a billion dollars when judges and lawyers are done explaining to Sterling why it’s time to give up, this is a group that could pull that money out from behind Adam Silver’s ear. But then maybe Oprah could lure Sterling into a room and tell him that his money is inside of a box, and then…
speaking of sterling, can someone tell me how you enforce a ban? i know he doesn’t own the stadium, but what if he did? how can you be banned from your own building? He can still pick up the phone and call any of the team executives right? Are they supposed to not listen? not take his call? Some dude gets installed by the NBA to call all the shots? What if he devalues the team, even if not on purpose, through just being shitty at running a business?
Thats a lot of questions, basically is there any teeth behind a ban?
well you kind of knocked down all your hypothetical questions by admitting up front that he doesn’t own the stadium. everyone is turning against him and they can just tell him to go fuck off back home.
He can agree as part of the stipuations of the sale (contract) never to attend or enter the building, and, of course, ask for more money. A ticket for attending an event is a revokable license and you can be asked to leave for any reason.
From this point onward any executive decision he makes will be investigated for potential devaluation of the business. Especially by his wife, which by community property likely owns half the value of the team.
“She thinks it would be a great thing for an important black American to own [another] franchise.”
You know what else would be great? If there were more white players in the league. Maybe as a sign that the Mad Cow isn’t a racist, she should fire the head coach, and replace him with a white guy. ANd the at least half the team should be white. I mean, since Mad Cow thinks it’s important to have not just an owner, but a black owner in a sea of white owners, then she should feel it’s only fair that there are more white players in the sea of black players>
I can’t wait for the day when the Liberals stop forcing affirmative action and quota hires on us, and we go back to the best candidate gets the job. Then maybe we’d stop slipping in the world while everyone passes us
If it means my neighborhood and colleagues remain white, I’m good with having the black man dominate the hardwood.