One of the many ranked matchups during Week 4 of the college football calendar saw the Colorado Buffaloes take on their biggest test of the year, as the team had to travel to Autzen Stadium to take on the Oregon Ducks. With Travis Hunter sidelined and Oregon built to take advantage of Colorado’s struggles in the trenches, Deion Sanders’ squad had quite the uphill battle ahead of them.

Things started off very poorly for them, as the Ducks went up, 13-0. While the Buffaloes were able to get something going on their drive immediately after Oregon’s second score, things stalled out and Sanders opted to punt from the Ducks’ 38. It looked like the decision was gonna work out for them, as their defense was able to make a stand and force a fourth-and-4, to which Dan Lanning sent out his punt team on his own 17.

But instead of booting it, Lanning called for a fake, with the ball going to the 6’5, 305 Casey Rogers, who is listed as a defensive lineman. Rogers got the snap, had a lane, and ran 18 yards for a first down.

Oregon would continue to march down the field, and eventually, Bo Nix was able to connect with Troy Franklin for their third touchdown of the day.