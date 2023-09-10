After Texas Tech lost in overtime on the road at Wyoming and Oregon hung 81 on Portland State in their opener, many raised an eyebrow when the Ducks were posted as just a 6.5-point favorite on the road in Lubbock on Saturday. That line continued dropping and for most of Saturday, the Red Raiders rewarded those who put their faith and funds behind them.

Texas Tech, led by former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough, led the Ducks deep into the fourth quarter, before a long drive led to an Oregon field goal with 1:10 on the clock put the Ducks up 31-30.

THE KICK IS GOOD 🙌🦆@oregonfootball takes the lead with 1:10 left on the clock! pic.twitter.com/2uOM48YLh4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2023

While that was bad for Texas Tech fans looking for the upset win, those that just had a financial stake in the Red Raiders plus the points still were in good shape. That was until they weren’t, as Shough got hit on a pass attempt on Texas Tech’s ensuing drive and the ball popped right to Jeffrey Bassa, who did not fall down (like he probably should have) to ensure a Ducks win, but instead rumbled 42 yards to the house to put Oregon up 8.

Shough would lead the Red Raiders back down the field to the Oregon 33 with under 10 seconds to play, but his last gasp heave to the end zone found the waiting arms of a Ducks defensive back rather than a Texas Tech receiver, preserving not only an Oregon win but a cover as well.

Oregon shuts down Texas Tech's last ditch effort to comeback! Ducks win! pic.twitter.com/ZohQsGPL8c — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2023

That and the finish to Ole Miss-Tulane represented the two worst beats of the day in college football — Ole Miss false started on a 4th and 1 Tulane stuffed down 7 (getting 7.5 to 13.5), then kicked a 56-yard field goal, and then got a scoop and score to cover every number under the sun. However, the Oregon-Texas Tech finished featured the most painful single play for bettors, and we can rest assured it will pop up Monday night on Scott Van Pelt’s SportsCenter.