The world of college athletics has been focused on realignment in recent days. Most notably, all eyes have been on the Pac-12, as a number of schools have reportedly had eyes on heading elsewhere, with the most prominent examples being Oregon and Washington considering abandoning the conference to join the Big Ten.

Things were expected to come to a head on Friday, as reports earlier in the day indicated that there was optimism among power brokers in the conference that they’d be able to prevent Oregon and Washington from making the move. But on Friday afternoon, that optimism went out the window, as multiple reports indicated that the schools based out of Eugene and Seattle would change conferences after the Big Ten extended an invitation for them to join.

Oregon and Washington informed Pac-12 presidents earlier that they plan to accept an invitation from the Big Ten, sources tell me and @DanWetzel. An invitation from the Big Ten is expected soon. https://t.co/KhebqNamPV — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 4, 2023

Latest twist: Things appear to be (again) trending toward Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten, source tells @TheAthletic. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 4, 2023

BREAKING: The Big Ten will invite Oregon and Washington to the conference, source tells AP. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 4, 2023

The universities become the latest to join what has been a major expansion for the Big Ten over the last decade-plus. Back in 2011, the conference added Nebraska, and three years later, Rutgers and Maryland became its newest members. The most ambitious expansion, however, will begin in 2024, as both UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 to become Big Ten institutions. According to reporting by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, that will be the same year that Oregon and Washington join, and the conference might not be done, as there will be consideration paid to Cal, Stanford, and ACC schools that might be interested in a change in scenery.