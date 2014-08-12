This Cowboys Cornerback Got Suspended By The NFL For Popping A Molly During Vacation

Note to NFL players with hot girlfriends who may or may not experiment with molly—don’t do it. You’re going to get in trouble. Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick learned that lesson the hard way this morning when he was suspended by the NFL for four games after testing positive for MDMA. The incident occurred while he was on vacation with his lovely girlfriend, Draya Michele.
Source: #Cowboys Orlando Scandrick suspension result of banned substance consumed in cocktail while on Mexican vacation with ex-girlfriend.
— Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) August 12, 2014
Source says #Cowboys Orlando Scandrick is 21st player of 104 NFL has suspended for PED to have tested for MDMA, commonly known as Molly.
— Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) August 12, 2014
Unfortunately for Scandrick, the drug use did not fall under “recreational” because it was laced with amphetamines. Hence, the PDA bust.
Scandrick got hit for Molly, or NDMA. That by itself should fall recreational, but it's sometimes laced w amphetamine, hence the PED pop
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 12, 2014
By the way, Draya Michele is a reality TV star.
Unfortunately for Scandrick the NFL has a pretty strict policy about hitting the “Molly” unless that happens to be the name of your girlfriend wife.
Pretty sure that Orlando Scandrick is a CB
I blame Draya Michele’s booty for that mistake. Apologies.
For what it’s worth, he’s a cornerback not a linebacker.
It says ex-girlfriend, which makes the situation worse.
To review taking “Molly” in the offseason is a 4 game ban while beating your wife is a 2 game ban.
I think beating your girlfriend is a 4 game ban, unless you make her your wife prior to sentencing.
