The Arizona Cardinals entered Week 8 as the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team, and Kliff Kingsbury’s group wasn’t doing it with smoke and mirrors, leading the league with a +111 point differential. However, the Cardinals faced a real test against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Thursday evening, and Arizona trailed by a 24-14 margin in the fourth quarter. Arizona managed to bounce back to create a seemingly favorable situation in the final seconds, though, trailing by only three points and matriculating to Green Bay’s five-yard line with 15 seconds remaining.

Then, Arizona’s unbeaten campaign vanished into thin air in bizarre fashion when Kyler Murray was intercepted on a pass intended for AJ Green in the end zone. A game-sealing interception is brutal, of course, but the wild part was that Green seemingly never saw the ball and never turned around in an attempt to catch it.

Green Bay’s Rasul Douglas made a strong play to first deflect, then snatch the interception, but the headliner here is an apparent miscommunication. FOX analyst Troy Aikman struggled to decipher what could have happened in this instance given there were only 15 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts for Arizona, but Green is a well-known veteran that seemingly had no idea the ball was headed in his direction.

There was no guarantee that the Cardinals would score a touchdown, or even a game-tying field goal, in that spot, but Arizona’s win expectancy was substantial until the moment Douglas corralled the pass. It will be interesting to see what kind of postgame comments emerge from this one but, in short, the Packers picked up an upset victory and the Cardinals have to be kicking themselves for the way the game ended.