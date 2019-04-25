EA Sports

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. – It’s been a bit of a whirlwind offseason for Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback earned MVP honors in his second year and came an overtime away from playing in his first Super Bowl. Since then, it’s been flights, media appearances, photo shoots, and some once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like watching Texas Tech play in the NCAA basketball championship. It’s the storybook ascension for a franchise quarterback, and he’s crossing off milestones at a furious rate.

At EA’s offices on the West Side of Los Angeles, Mahomes marked off another achievement: Madden Cover athlete. After a shoot in early April, it was announced Thursday that Mahomes would be the face of Madden 20, joining recent players like Antonio Brown, Tom Brady, Odell Beckham Jr., Drew Brees and yes, that year Peyton Hillis was on the cover.

What makes this year’s game so fascinating is the addition of the “Face of the Franchise: QB1” mode, which tracks a player’s progress as collegiate QB, through the draft, and working his way through the pros in search of greatness. In many ways, Mahomes’ career thus far is the blueprint for what such a mode should look like: college stardom, first-round pick, learning under a veteran QB his rookie season, unleashed in second year, success and heartbreak, and a challenge to keep pushing.