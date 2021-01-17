Patrick Mahomes Was Knocked Out Of Chiefs-Browns With A Concussion

The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves in a second half battle with the Browns on Sunday afternoon after a Cleveland score in the third quarter pulled them within nine points. For much of the game, the Chiefs offense had marched down the field almost at will, although they left points on the board in the form of a missed extra point and a missed field goal.

In the mid third quarter, on a third-and-1 at midfield, disaster struck for the Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes rushed the ball on an option play that saw him get hit hard and taken down with his head going into the football. As Mahomes tried to come back to his feet he was extremely wobbly and unable to stand on his own at first in a scary scene that had everyone in Kansas City extremely nervous.

Mahomes sai de campo amparado pelo staff após sofrer uma pancada forte… #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/X1VsD013Fz — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) January 17, 2021

It’s unclear exactly what happens as he gets tackled up high with the Browns defender’s arm around his neck and his head gets driven into the football, either of which could’ve been where the injury occurred. He was quickly taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation and veteran backup Chad Henne took over and led Kansas City to a field goal on the remainder of the drive.

Not long after, the Chiefs announced Mahomes had indeed been ruled out with a concussion.