The same two teams have squared off in the AFC Championship Game in each of the last two years. Back in 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals shocked the Kansas City Chiefs to earn a spot in the Super Bowl, and last year, the Chiefs were able to enact a measure of revenge en route to lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

With respect to guys like Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, the Bengals and Chiefs have the two best quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. While most folks — including Burrow — would say that Mahomes is the better of the two players and is therefore the best player in the NFL, Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t agree. He recently said Burrow is the best player in the league, and when he was told that Burrow believes that title belongs to “Pat,” all Chase could respond with was “Pat Who?”

It’s a funny dig, as the implication here is that Burrow really likes Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth or something, but unsurprisingly, Mahomes had something to say about it. The Chiefs got their championship rings on Thursday night, and Mahomes used this as a chance to let Chase know who his QB meant.

We’ll have to wait and see if Burrow and Mahomes get to battle in the playoffs again, but one thing is guaranteed: The two will go head-to-head at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve this season.