There are a great many things that Patrick Mahomes is extremely good at. The best quarterback of his generation and one of the greatest of all time, Mahomes’ ability to make magic happen on the football field is second to none, as evidenced by the fact that he won his third Super Bowl earlier this month.

Despite this, Mahomes is not especially fast. While he’s not Tom Brady or anything, Mahomes ran a 4.80 second 40-yard dash when he attended the NFL Draft Combine back in 2017, which pops up every year when NFL Network wants to compare guys to him for one reason or another. Heading into this year’s edition of the event, Mahomes had a simple request for the network: please stop.

As the combine starts this week! All i ask is that @nflnetwork doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 28, 2024

The 2024 Combine started with the defensive tackles, a position that is not known for being, uh, fast. Unfortunately for Mahomes, his request was immediately ignored, as NFL Network used his 40 as a point of comparison for Braden Fiske (who ran the fastest among his position) and T’Vondre Sweat (who ran the slowest). And to add insult to injury, they quote tweeted him as they did it.

You will not be surprised to learn that Mahomes wasn’t especially happy about this.

Good on Mahomes for having a sense of humor about the entire thing, at least. Anyway, my hunch is that this is going to pop up on NFL Network a few more times in the coming days, and Mahomes will simply have to sit there with his three Lombardi Trophies and not let it ruin his weekend.