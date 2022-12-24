Things have not gone especially well for the New England Patriots offense this season. Sometimes, the best thing to do when that’s the case is to throw up a prayer and hope it gets answered, and during Saturday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals, a prayer in the most impossible of situations got answered.

New England faced a third-and-29 from just on the other side of midfield. Cincinnati, knowing the Patriots had to get to the 19-yard line, decided to drop seven guys into coverage, have one dude spy Mac Jones, and rush three. That basically worked out, as Jones had no choice but to heave a prayer as far as he possibly could down the field. The problem for the Bengals, however, was that Scotty Washington’s inability to reel the ball in actually worked out for New England, as the ball landed right in the hands of Jakobi Meyers for one of the most improbable touchdowns of the season.

This is probably not a sustainable way to get points in an NFL game, but seeing as how things have gone for Jones, Matt Patricia, and co. this season, they might as well run the “throw the ball into the end zone and hope it works” play more often.