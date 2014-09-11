Paul George Throws His Hat In The Ring For The Dumbest Tweet About Domestic Violence

09.11.14 39 Comments

I’m not sure what Paul George was trying to say here. When you start a tweet with “I don’t condone hitting women” and then throw in a “but”, nothing good comes out of it. Nothing. Surprisingly, it hasn’t been deleted yet. George’s PR team is clearly on west coast time. Or maybe, they’re getting out of Dodge.

Homer, any thoughts?

*UPDATE: Yep, you knew this was coming. Someone with a functioning brain got to Paul George.

