Paul George Throws His Hat In The Ring For The Dumbest Tweet About Domestic Violence

I’m not sure what Paul George was trying to say here. When you start a tweet with “I don’t condone hitting women” and then throw in a “but”, nothing good comes out of it. Nothing. Surprisingly, it hasn’t been deleted yet. George’s PR team is clearly on west coast time. Or maybe, they’re getting out of Dodge.
Homer, any thoughts?
*UPDATE: Yep, you knew this was coming. Someone with a functioning brain got to Paul George.
He doesn’t have a leg to stand on in this debate
Dammit that’s beautiful.
I’m not saying I’m HAPPY he broke his leg in gruesome fashion, but I am saying I watched the video a couple more times today and enjoyed it immensely.
Thank you for my chortle a day @MakingFlowers
Damnit! You beat me to it. . .
Celebrating a guy’s broken leg is always a keen response to an athlete’s misguided words on Twitter. Always.
@The Bob Newhart Foundation His words weren’t misguided. He blamed women for getting beaten.
Which is like blaming his leg for getting broken. Because he was trippin’.
hes trying to say ..bitches be trippin sometimes ok ..but its not coo to hit em …and ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FOOTBALL !!!
Can I go smack all the little shitheads that retweeted that garbage?
I assume people retweet it to make sure as many people see it as possible. Though there’s probably a decent amount that agree with Paul George.
I think I saw that one of the retweeters had the handle @nflcommish…
What a piece of garbage.
I hope he goes through lengthy, painful rehab on his leg. On the day he is set to return to the Pacers, I hope the same leg gets run over by a car.
Why the fuck do you wish that? You call the guy a “piece of garbage” and IMMEDIATELY, like, next sentence, you’re wishing him pain.
Stop for four, maybe five seconds, and look at what you are saying.
“I was on a cocktail of Vicodin and Oxycodone and I didn’t know what I was doing.” ~Paul George, 10 minutes from now
“If she’s unconscious, IT’S NOT DOMESTIC ASSAULT!” – Cee Lo
So I guess pro-hitting women celebrities come in threes like famous deaths do.
Cee-Lo Green, Floyd Mayweather and Paul George.
Yeah, but don’t break up with a woman who’s “trippin”. Just stay with her and occasionally deck her to keep her in line. Because that’s how a real man handles his business.
You’re using “trippin” wrong. He was saying that if Janay Rice doesn’t seem to care about it, why should he care about it.
I don’t condone making statements based upon stereotypes, but is this a common line of logic (ala Stephen A Smith) in the African American community?
“Women can push/provoke you into hitting them, and since they started it/are trippin’, it’s cool?”
It’s not the African American community, white trash hill folk think the same way. It’s more of a socioeconomic thing than a race thing.
+1 MakingFlowers
And those white trash hill folk don’t have high profile twitter accounts, so all we see are a few idiot athletes/musicians spouting out about how they don’t understand what the big deal is.
and damn you MakingFlowers for reminding me of that scene in True Detective…
@MakingFlowers – you’re right.
@middlehead – thanks for the clarification, the tweet makes more sense now
+1 to all, I thought I’d have to duck a few shoes for making the comment.
@Buffalo, I’m an African-American male with a beautiful wife, and I have friends of all races and nationalities who similarly believe that only cowards strike women. You are a jackass for daring to imply that it’s socially acceptable in the Black or any other community for men to hit and abuse their women. Thank God that my White friends aren’t as ignorant as you.
On the Stephen A. Smith note, you are displaying your ignorance once again although I’m not a big fan of his and feel that he’s a blowhard for the most part. He spoke foolishly in one soundbite (which he quickly apologized for), but for years on his current and previous shows he has clearly articulated that he grew up as the only male in a household full of women, and if anyone put a hand on any of them he’d be the first to come to their defense.
You deserve more than a shoe thrown at you for your ignorance, you deserve a swift kick in your ass.
I don’t think he said anything shocking or offensive. He wasn’t justifying the actions of Ray Rice, downplaying the severity of domestic violence in our society or belittling women in any way.
Obviously what was posted wasn’t exactly articulate or appropriately phrased but I believe the point he was trying to make is that this incident happened 4 months ago and that the two individuals involved have moved on from it and that the media/general public should leave it be.
If the media and American public really wanted to demonstrate how much they cared about the serious issue of domestic violence, they would have tarred and feathered him four months ago when it originally happened instead of waiting until now.
It’s shameful that in order for an issue to be addressed by the media/public that there needs to be images/video accompanying the story to trigger the nations outrage response. Sort of like that saying “If a tree falls in the woods and no ones around does it make a noise?” except more like “If a professional athlete beats his wife and there is no video footage of it, will people give a shit?”. The answer is sadly a no.
My guess that this story is only just becoming a story is because when it originally happened the NFL season was over so it wasn’t as attention grabbing of a headline.
Not to mention that the REAL story here is that the NFL had the video from the get-go but tried to sweep it under the carpet. The cover up is what people should be outraged and upset about. That is where the real sleaze is in this story and you just know that it goes straight to the top.
Though in Roger Goodell’s NFL this sort of thing should really be suspected.
I am truly not trying to attack what you are saying about the tweet but, not offensive? I am guessing you are not a person who has lived in an abusive situation before without actually realizing just how NOT normal this is. The individuals involved may have moved on but I am guessing that until the day she turns up horribly disfigured or dead, it is perfectly ok for this “man” to play ball as long as she ain’t trippin’. What he tweeted was not only ignorant but very offensive. The REAL story is the domestic abuse. But yes, I do agree it is a shame it took a very graphic video to be released and the knowledge of a cover up that took place before people cared. Unfortunately, this is how it happened and regardless of how it went down, it needs to be addressed now before it is too late. Certainly not in the way this player did. Ignorance/illiteracy is not an excuse. Celebrities/athletes really do get away with too much these days and need to be held accountable for their actions (and not rely on a PR team to bail them out), from what may seem an innocuous tweet which actually does give the impression of condoning violence upon women to any form of assault and even murder.
Unfortunately the REAL story here is the NFL trying to pretend it never saw the tape. Why is it that and not the assault in the elevator? Simple- the assault happened on February 15th and the TMZ tape leak didn’t occur until September 8th. That means 202 days have passed between the two days. Sorry that the media/general public didn’t catch on until SEVEN MONTHS LATER!! How can the assault still be the frontline issue at this point?!? The issue now is how the NFL handled it and how much they failed at doing so.
Not to mention that to any casual Football fan this story is OLD NEWS and has been for SEVEN MONTHS. Sorry the rest of ya took so long to get with the program.
The tweet wasn’t offensive. It was stupid and ignorant but hardly could be deemed offensive. He never condoned violence against women, he never said the man was innocent and he isn’t making light of the situation. All the tweet consisted of was a criticism aimed at the NFL for going back on their initial punishment and that if Janay Rice wanted to make it a legal issue she would have but she isn’t so people should back off and let it be. Thoughtless? Sure. Dumb? Definitely. Ignorant? Oh yea. Offensive? No.
Not to mention that out of all the dumb things to be said about this incident and domestic violence in general, how is this even being acknowledged let alone reported on?! The tweet itself is far too stupid and ignorant to even warrant a reaction let alone a slew of critical responses from actual media sources.
I think that when you say “The individuals involved may have moved on but I am guessing that until the day she turns up horribly disfigured or dead, it is perfectly ok for this “man” to play ball as long as she ain’t trippin’.” you are being really presumptuous and are really jumping the gun there so I’m going to leave my response at that.
Also when you say “Celebrities/athletes really do get away with too much these days and need to be held accountable for their actions (and not rely on a PR team to bail them out), from what may seem an innocuous tweet which actually does give the impression of condoning violence upon women to any form of assault and even murder.” I think you are being vague and making generalizations. Personally I don’t like people making generalizations even if it is a point I agree with so I can’t really think of any response to that. I don’t think it “give the impression of condoning violence upon women” by any means so I’m going to assume that you got that impression from anecdotal viewpoints.
in the end though I believe that this whole debacle- from start to finish- is a good thing for both the NFL and our collective society as a whole. It brought the often over-looked issue of domestic violence to the surface and helped call out the NFL for it’s bullshit policy and approach to tackling the issue. Just like how the Ferguson riots are helping bring attention to police brutality, this case will help shine light on and bring awareness to this ugly topic that otherwise would probably be ignored and not talked about.
I’m done talking about this now and hope to never again babble on for paragraphs about a quote from twitter. I’m sorry as well if I sounded like I was justifying this whole thing in anyway for I do not- I just don’t think the tweet was that big a deal and I believe the media/American public are jackasses for ignoring this story for seven months.
Twitter brings them out
Concentrate on your rehab
Break a leg! (too soon?)
This is hilarious, because not even three weeks ago, Paul George was an American hero beloved by many. He says one stupid thing — which neither you, nor me, nor anybody who posts here, certainly, has ever done — and the world blows up and starts wishing him (even more) physical harm.
The amount of sanctimony on display in this comments section is appalling.
I was able to locate the full series of original statements. 3 separate tweets over a half hour.
Athletes couldn’t be trusted to form a coherent, reasoned thought before Twitter… so why are we doing this gotcha shit all the time with these dumb, pampered celebrities who have never read a book or attempted to understand other people– because they don’t have to?
Like, can’t you read through the horrendous grammar and spelling and overuse of slang and think, “shit, this is like dumping poop on an autistic kid” and not feel guilty for shaming the irreparably stupid?
To all celebrities: Please hire someone with at least a third grade level of social awareness to proof read your tweets before you send them out. It would be better for everybody.
You missed a golden opportunity to use the headline “Paul George throws his hat into the Ringo”. I’m confident it wouldn’t have been for my benefit only.
I totally buy that Paul George constructed that eloquent apology, especially with it coming right after his equally-eloquent “Bitches be trippin'” tweet
Motherfuckers STILL looking for reasons why it’s okay to hit somebody. Like…uh…she was trippin. Or she had said something disrespectful or he looked at me funny. And anybody bringing a gun to a pillow fight (trained profession al athlete vs. anyone else) needs to learn some goddamn self control.
Didn’t your mother tell you not to hit people? I wasn’t allowed to hit my little brother. And that little shit deserved it, but I let him keep his teeth.
And these are grown fucking people? I’m so tired of this nonsense I want to go punch a kitten.
Another professional athlete who will not be mistaken for Daniel Webster anytime soon…
Big difference between “if a woman doesn’t provoke me, then I won’t hit her” and “if the victim isn’t making an issue of this, then we shouldn’t either.”
I don’t find either of those statements convincing or all that thoughtful, but they’re two very different ideas that merit different levels of indignant internet outrage.
Clarification: not actually 100% sure which he meant. Sort of the point, anyway.
