People Still Believe That This Six-Year Old Gatorade Commercial Is Actually Real

It was about six years ago that a video of a ball girl at a Fresno Grizzlies baseball game making an impossible catch in the left field corner was “leaked” and started going viral at an insane rate. The video, as it was revealed in the months following the leak, was part of a canceled Gatorade ad campaign created by Element 79 and directed by Baker Smith, and it was actually filmed at Chukchansi Park, where the Grizzlies play. However, despite the hopes and dreams of the hundreds of thousands of people who watched that video in the first few months that it was on YouTube, the ball girl didn’t make that jump. Instead, she was a stunt girl attached to cables, and some very impressive digital work was used to make it look like she showed up Fresno’s left fielder, who was actually a minor league infielder named Jake Wald just playing his role in a spectacular illusion.
So why the sudden trip down Memory of a Video You’ve Seen 1,000 Times Lane? Because like the Gillette ad featuring Evan Longoria making “an insane catch” that suddenly found its way back into your Facebook feeds last month, the acrobatic parkour ball girl has returned, too. This seems to happen at least once a year, if not more, so I’ve never paid much attention to it, because what’s the harm in letting people enjoy a commercial that they never got to see on TV? But this weekend, as it found its way into my Facebook feed yet again, I finally realized that not only do people still think this thing is real, but there are irresponsible a-holes out there using it to spark Internet gender flame wars.
One of the more recent culprits spreading this video for attention and the “ZOMG! WOW! WATCH THIS U GUYS!” is some “technopreneur” I’ve never heard of, but he is responsible for 274,956 people sharing it since April, and there are still people who think it’s real commenting on it as you read this. Naturally, because I had nothing better to do over my holiday weekend, I fell into a deep rabbit hole of the comments on this video, and I just… I just can’t believe this is happening, you guys. If these are your friends, or you have friends that are still sharing this video or others like it, tap them on the shoulder, point somewhere in the distance and shout, “Look at that!” and then delete their Facebook accounts.
In his defense, when called out on just how hilariously wrong he was, Jim did what any good Internet commenter does and ignored it as long as he could until one person kept calling him out and he typed a timid non-apology. Keep fighting the good fight, Jim.
Yes, those Triple-A ballplayers are simply paid too much and have no incentive to try. Especially the infielders pretending to be outfielders for a commercial shoot.
It counted as a quadruple grand slam perfect game.
Never even touched a boob, those losers.
I hope the stunt girl added this comment to her portfolio.
And if she does…
Don’t even get Judi started on TWO girls with green eyes. WHAT DOES IT MEAN?!?!
Holy moly. Speaking of this Snopes breakdown that is accurate and true…
It is correct footage if by correct you mean digitally-enhanced.
I have. I read every comment just like this one, so I’ve seen roughly 3,000 rocket scientists.
Except it’s fake. It’s fake and I know it.
Look, jumping into a volcano can be as pleasant as eating a Choco Taco, but I’ll never know because my common sense makes me think it would instead suck. Just like trying to jump up an outfield wall makes me think I’d break a bunch of bones and probably rupture a nut.
Internet commenters gonna comment with stupid, meaningless phrases. Hey, let’s check in with Joseph Campagnolo again.
Something tells me this guy has a lot of opinions that he’d like to share with everyone, all the time.
Yes, this whole thing is just because I’m threatened by wall-climbing ball girls taking over my favorite sport.
Quite easy. I do it twice, nay thrice daily for craps and laughs.
Ball girls are actually encouraged to do this. They just don’t do it that often, because if she had dropped the ball, she would have been fed to lions during the seventh inning stretch.
That one made me laugh a lot.
It wasn’t stagged. No way that was stragged. I refuse to believe that was straggled. It couldn’t have been stragglered.
I bet he’s the dad that all of the other parents love standing next to at games.
Even if they did have those cool cameras, the women wouldn’t have been able to use them, AM I RIGHT FELLAS?
I’d call this dude a liar, but it’s CNN so it probably took up a whole day of news coverage.
Okay, you’re either a liar or you were so drunk that you didn’t see the wires.
F*ck you, Internet.
This shaming of stupid Facebook people has made my morning. Thank you for humorously reminding us all of the idiots we see on Facebook and how terrible they are
22 down, a billion to go.
In addition to the general stupidity and denial of the obvious, the thing that really grinds my gears is the semi-literacy of SO many of these people.
Sure, on Uproxx you see plenty of typos, grammatical errors and such (BECAUSE THERE IS NO EDIT FUNCTION) but I refuse to believe everyone typing on Facebook is in a hella hurry all the time and “accidentally” make these mistakes.
@Rawhead Wrecks
It’s amazing how many people really do spell and type like PFTCommenter. He could just copy/paste from my uncle’s FB feed and have years of material.
@Rawhead Wrecks
My personal favorites are the friends that aren’t too bright that have even dumber friends. Like a guy who asserted that the Redskins’ mascot is to HONER Indians. HONER!!!
To be fair, “Renae Thomas,” who “actually saw it,” was only 2 years old at the time. She has since learned to read and write and has a Facebook page, but uses the photo of her taken at this glorious sporting event as her avatar, because it was such an important moment in her life. Don’t break this little girl’s heart by telling her it was staged and there ain’t no Sanity Claus.
Also, thank you for beating me to the BTLC reference. TWO GIRLS WITH GREEN EYES?
lol, dumb people
Completely OT, but is “hella” now acceptable to be said outside of California?
South Park made me do it.
[www.southparkstudios.com]
@packman_jon It’s not even acceptable in southern California. It’s a NorCal thing.
It’s a NorCal thing from 2005, which means it’s about to become a Canada thing.
Got to love the Social Justice Warrior who serves up a slice of anti-antisemitism.
You can make people believe anything. Like that they actually care about soccer. ***
*** Not putting down actual soccer fans who follow euro or MLS teams or whatever and truly enjoy the game, I’m just talking about everyone who’s become a rabid USMNT fan in the past two weeks.
Goddamn it, Internet. THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS!
…well this and that damn potato salad Kickstarter.
I don’t what it says about me, but the thing that I found the dumbest was that dummy Joseph Campagnolo thinks lions live in the jungle.
Wow. The biggest giveaway is that there’s no way that many people came out for a game between the Tacoma Whatevers and the Fresno Whozits.