The vibes surrounding the Seattle Seahawks are pretty good right now. After the team decided to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos over the offseason, the expectation was that they’d need a little time to get back to the top of the NFC West. Instead, the team sits 6-3 and has looked like one of the most dangerous squads in the conference.

A big reason is, funny enough, quarterback play, where Geno Smith has been a revelation since taking over for Wilson. Smith has been flat-out better than Wilson this year, and more broadly has been one of the NFL’s most efficient and productive passers. And during a radio appearance on Monday, Pete Carroll praised one small thing that Smith does to help guide the offense while making it a point to mention that it’s a new addition to the process.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Wilson was the only person who did not like calling plays off of a wristband. But seeing as how Wilson’s not wearing one in Denver, either, it certainly seems like that isn’t his preference in how to go about running an offense.