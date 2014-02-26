Does Ronda Rousey Like To Have Sex Before Fights? Pete Holmes Asks The Big Questions.

It has become a lot of fun for MMA fans and people who don’t know much about the sport other than “GRRRRRR, PUNCH AND BLOOD!” to hate Ronda Rousey, but it doesn’t do much to change the fact that she’s a total badass and the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. But if more people got to see the kinder, funnier side of her that she displayed on last night’s episode of The Pete Holmes Show, they might not hate her as much. That is, at least until the next time that she fights and declares that she doesn’t give a crap about her opponent and everyone’s all, “Why she gotta be so mean?!?!”
Ever the giggly comedian, Holmes stepped into the ring with Rousey to try out a few moves and learn the pain of her signature armbar, but much more importantly, he asked the champ her thoughts on sex before a fight. Her answer is probably going to swing a lot more male fans back in her favor.
This might be the first Pete Holmes-related headline I’ve seen on this site that has nothing to do with him firing someone from the X-Men. I’m not hating on Uproxx; that says way more about him than it does about you guys
As someone who likes Holmes, I completely agree with you.
Good God, Ol’ Petey made Ronda Rousey likable.
How did he resist sucking her toes? Oh god what’s wrong with my mind.
I hate toes, but totally agree with you.
Pete Holmes is a national treasure.
When he said that he wasn’t funny off-camera, I started to wonder… When is he ever funny ON-camera??
Get out.
Them yoga pants though. I don’t know much about women’s MMA but I know Ronda Rousey can get it. *I’m the Juggernaut bitch* voice “Ronda! Ronda, no she done got in my heeeaaaddddd!”
I wanna hug all that video all day.
I love Rowdy Ronda!
Gosh….she’s surprisingly charming
I want a fighter to start rocking the black socks in the cage. Pete Holmes MMA pioneer.
Thong @ 4:00, you’re welcome!
I want to hear more about he beating up people in a movie theater.
For an arm bar position; that looks surprisingly inviting.
I love his double take when she cracks her knuckles.