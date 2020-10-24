Phil Hawes (9-2) had a debut to remember, taking just 18 seconds to knock out Jacob Malkoun (4-1) at UFC 254 at The Arena, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Hawes showed off the power that earned him his debut early in the fight, walking down Malkoun, backing him against the Octagon cage and letting his hands fly. Hawes caught him behind the right ear, landed a left hook square on the chin and finished the fight with a hammer fist on the ground.

PHIL HAWES unbelievable performance, what a quick knockout. "This is mine now!" Jacob Malkoun, goodnight son! #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/t09yDmzCIY — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) October 24, 2020

Hawes earned his UFC contract after impressing with a first-round TKO as part of Dana White’s Contender Series back in September. This followed Hawes’ second stint in Dana White’s Contender Series, suffering a knockout via head kick in the second round of a 2017 bout. This time, it would appear Hawes is here to stay. Hawes is now riding a five-fight win streak and has one of the fastest knockouts in UFC middleweight history.

After the fight, Hawes told Jon Anik he’s healthy and ready to go as soon as Saturday, October 31, when the UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The loss was the first of Malkoun’s career, who was also making his debut inside the Octagon.