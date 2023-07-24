The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Philadelphia Eagles

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Eagles came so close to another Super Bowl title last year, only to fall just short against the Chiefs, but Philadelphia comes into 2023 as the favorites once again in the NFC. The offense is led by returning stars Jalen Hurts (88 OVR), AJ Brown (91 OVR), DeVonta Smith (87 OVR), and Dallas Goedert (89 OVR), while they overhauled their running back room, now led by D’Andre Swift (81 OVR). Swift will be running behind the best offensive line in football, with Lane Johnson (98 OVR), Jason Kelce (92 OVR), and Jordan Mailata (87 OVR) as the standouts up front. On defense, Darius Slay Jr (92 OVR) leads the secondary, while Haason Reddick (90 OVR) is their top pass rusher. They saw some turnover up front but still are led by Fletcher Cox (81 OVR) in the middle, with the two young Georgia Bulldogs (of many on the roster) Jordan Davis (79 OVR) and Jalen Carter (79 OVR) stepping into key roles this season. There aren’t a lot of questions for this Eagles team, but if they do exist they are up the middle in the back end, where middle linebacker and safety are a bit unproven. Still, this is a loaded roster where the goal is to win a Super Bowl, and provided their stars stay healthy, they’ll be the favorites to emerge from the NFC.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Eagles, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Jalen Hurts: 88

Marcus Mariota: 69

Tanner McKee: 58

Ian Book: 55

RB

D’Andre Swift: 81

Rashaad Penny: 79

Kenneth Gainwell: 76

Boston Scott: 74

Trey Sermon: 67

WR

AJ Brown: 91

DeVonta Smith: 87

Quez Watkins: 75

Olamide Zaccheaus: 72

Greg Ward Jr: 70

Tyrie Cleveland: 64

Britain Covey: 63

Devon Allen: 60

TE

Dallas Goedert: 89

Dan Arnold: 70

Grant Calcaterra: 66

Dalton Keene: 65

Jack Stoll: 63

Tyree Jackson: 56

Rick Lovato: 32

LT

Jordan Mailata: 87

Roderick Johnson: 63

Brett Toth: 53

RT

Lane Johnson: 98

Tyler Steen: 68

Jack Driscoll: 67

Fred Johnson: 61

LG

Landon Dickerson: 82

Sua Opeta: 63

Josh Sills: 60

RG

Cam Jurgens: 71

C

Jason Kelce: 92

Cameron Tom: 57

DT

Fletcher Cox: 81

Jalen Carter: 79

Jordan Davis: 79

Milton Williams: 75

Kentavius Street: 69

Marlon Tuipulotu: 67

Moro Ojomo: 64

LE

Brandon Graham: 80

Kyron Johnson: 68

Tarron Jackson: 62

RE

Josh Sweat: 84

Derek Barnett: 72

Janarius Robinson: 66

LOLB

Haason Reddick: 90

Nolan Smith Jr: 73

Patrick Johnson: 64

MLB

Nakobe Dean: 72

Shaun Bradley: 61

ROLB

Nicholas Morrow: 71

Davion Taylor: 67

Christian Elliss: 58

CB

Darius Slay Jr: 92

James Bradberry IV: 85

Avonte Maddox: 79

Greedy Williams: 73

Kelee Ringo: 72

Josiah Scott: 71

Zech McPhearson: 68

Josh Jobe: 63

FS

Reed Blankenship: 73

K’Von Wallace: 72

Tristin McCollum: 61

SS

Terrell Edmunds: 78

Justin Evans: 73

Sydney Brown: 72

K

Jake Elliott: 81

P

Arryn Siposs: 71