Filipinos Are Being Asked To Turn Off Their Appliances For The Mayweather-Pacquiao Fight

Saturday night’s fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao isn’t just one of the biggest sporting events in America this year, it’s a worldwide event. But in the Philippines, Pacquiao’s home country, it’s more than a sporting event — it’s a historic showcase of their national pride on an international stage. It stands to reason, then, that Filipino officials have a vested stake in ensuring that everyone can see their hero (and congressman) fight.

The only problem is that Palawan, a western island province of the Philippines, has been suffering from power outages recently. And since more TVs than ever before will be turned on to catch Mayweather-Pacquiao, Palawan officials are bracing for more, and they took to Facebook to ask their citizens to unplug as many appliances as possible to ensure that everyone can watch the fight, namely refrigerators.

So what’s more important, Filipinos — risking food spoilage (the Philippines get pretty hot, if you didn’t know) or missing Mayweather-Pacquiao? It’ll be a tough choice thousands of them will have to make.

