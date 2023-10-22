Pitt only trailed for 7 seconds of the game on Saturday, but make no mistake — the seeds of the Panthers’ ugly loss at Wake Forest on Saturday had been sown long before third-string Wake Forest QB Santino Marucci found Cameron Hite for the go-ahead touchdown.

WAKE FOREST TAKES THE LEAD WITH SEVEN SECONDS LEFT 🚨 @WakeFB pic.twitter.com/CX6bZHG9NI — ACC Network (@accnetwork) October 21, 2023

Pitt got a huge win last week at home over Louisville, the Panthers’ first win over an FBS opponent this season. It was the first start for quarterback Christian Veilleux, and while he wasn’t perfect, he did a solid enough job that there was confidence he’d lead them to another win. And he completed 7 of his first 8 passes at Wake, including one for a touchdown.

Wake was coming into the game losers of three in a row and on a third-string quarterback in Marucci without a lot to feel good about. Wake was blown out by Georgia Tech at home for its first loss, then fell in a close-in-score-only game at Clemson 17-12 before proceeding to get blown out by a bad Virginia Tech team on the road.

Pitt came in the far more confident team, and it showed. Until it didn’t.

Pitt out-gained Wake 116-24 in the first quarter, had the ball for nearly 12 minutes to just 3 for Wake and eight first downs to none for the Demon Deacons. But it led just 7-0.

The game was 7-7 at the half, but Pitt’s yards per play dipped to 2.8 in the second quarter. The way both teams had been playing on offense, it was unclear whether either would score again.

The teams exchanged punts and three-and-outs and all-around bad offensive possessions before Marucci threw a interception at the Pitt 34-yard line, setting up a Pitt field goal to put the Panthers up 10-7 with 13:07 to go.