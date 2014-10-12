Please Enjoy This Clip Of A Suplex In A Football Game Called By WWE’s Jim Ross

Shilique Calhoun is a bad, bad man. For the second time this season, the Michigan State defensive end picked up an opponent and threw him down in brutal fashion. This latest suplex on Purdue RB Akeem Hunt is noteworthy because BAH GAWD THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY.
I swear, EVERYTHING sounds better when mashed-up with Jim Ross.
I wonder if he was flagged on the play…
He was not flagged.
That was clearly a belly-to-back, and was not a superplex. Worst. Call. Ever.
Thanks.
Normally I’m against WWE’s football players and models policy on hiring wrestlers, but hire that man now. I’d rather see him vs Brock Lesnar than Roman Reigns (another football player… My views aren’t very solid).
Yes.
*HES A FAMILY MAN!
Still can’t unseat the perfect form of Brian Dawkins’ in-game German: [rs107.pbsrc.com]