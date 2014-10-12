Please Enjoy This Clip Of A Suplex In A Football Game Called By WWE’s Jim Ross

Senior Editor
10.12.14 8 Comments

Shilique Calhoun is a bad, bad man. For the second time this season, the Michigan State defensive end picked up an opponent and threw him down in brutal fashion. This latest suplex on Purdue RB Akeem Hunt is noteworthy because BAH GAWD THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY.

I swear, EVERYTHING sounds better when mashed-up with Jim Ross.

TAGSJIM ROSSJim Ross RemixMICHIGAN STATEShilique Calhoun

