Please Enjoy This Spectacular Meltdown By An Ole Miss Fan

Ole Miss blew their chance at an undefeated season last night in a wild ending against LSU. After getting in position for a field goal, Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace threw a jump ball into double coverage that was intercepted. Naturally, Ole Miss fans weren’t happy. This woman in particular took the loss very hard.
Her blubbering, incoherent meltdown was recorded by her boyfriend, an LSU fan. He likely slept on the couch last night. He’s likely in the doghouse for the foreseeable future. Poor guy. Hope it was worth it.
Actually yeah, it was—if only for this GIF.
She’s kinda hot.
And I hope her loser boyfriend/husband is as bad at using his dick as he is at using the recording app on his phone.
Vertical video almost ruined it. ALMOST.
I bet he insists they do it standing up, all the time, even though it’s awkward and she hates it.
Say what you will,but Robert is okay in my book.
@TFBuckFutter Nah, he insists on doing it Tiger style.
That fucking guy is gonna wake up with his severed dick in his mouth.
Now is the time to have a serious discussion surrounding domestic violence in college sports.
This female fan? Thanks for pointing that out because from the picture I thought that was a dude.
Here to help.
The weekend seems to be “Abuse Andy Isaac” time so I figured it was my turn.
*Kanye shrug*
I’m the UPROXX punching bag.
@Andy Isaac You are no Rowles
@Enrico Pallazzo or Kurp
@packman_jon or Johnny Sugar
This is why fuck sports.
A girl who likes football?
Hmmm how long has her ‘boyfriend’ been a male?
how long have you been a virgin?
Another reason football is stupid.
Typical Southern Girl: Drunk, Stupid, Big Tits, Annoying, and cares way too much about Football.
4/5 aint bad
Please… Have some milk to wash down all that Southern Comfort and Mountain Dew you seem to have drank all of.
you are one stupid bitch…lol ..you looked like a complete idiot
Same goes for the person who comments AT the subject of an article.
Thought I was on Youtube for a minute.
lol
Welp, that is a woman you best steer clear from.
I don’t know what is more pathetic, this girls reaction, or the fact that LSU students rushed the filed after beating Ole Miss.
Who serves milk at a football party?
Disappointed at the lack of double entendres about that milk shot.
How about crying over spilled milk?
Being a cute southern girl does not change the fact that milk is expensive. Get it together.
Should be a red flag
Probably a bandwagon
And I’d still hit it
These two deserve each other.
I’d nail it.
That trailer is huge!