Please Enjoy This Spectacular Meltdown By An Ole Miss Fan

Senior Editor
10.26.14

Ole Miss blew their chance at an undefeated season last night in a wild ending against LSU. After getting in position for a field goal, Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace threw a jump ball into double coverage that was intercepted. Naturally, Ole Miss fans weren’t happy. This woman in particular took the loss very hard.

Her blubbering, incoherent meltdown was recorded by her boyfriend, an LSU fan. He likely slept on the couch last night. He’s likely in the doghouse for the foreseeable future. Poor guy. Hope it was worth it.

Actually yeah, it was—if only for this GIF.

