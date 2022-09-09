On Thursday, word broke out of London that Queen Elizabeth had died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. The protocol in England following the death of the head of the royal family is for 10 days of mourning.

As such, sports leagues in England have been steadily announcing they would be postponing matches and tournaments this weekend out of respect for that mourning period and for the queen. Here stateside, the league with the most fans who would be waking up early to tune in for this weekend is the Premier League, which announced on Friday morning that all of its match fixtures through Monday evening will be postponed to a later date.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Given the pushed back World Cup this year in Qatar, the Premier League already was trying to squeeze in its matches this year, and adding another week of postponements will make for a very condensed schedule in early 2023. They weren’t alone in postponing play, as the DP World Tour ended first round play at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth when the news of the queen’s death broke and announced that Friday’s play would also be postponed.

The tour announced on Friday morning that play would resume on Saturday, working within the “Official National Mourning guidance” to continue the tournament.

While the golf will go on, all boxing events have been postponed, with the most notable among them being Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall at the O2, which is now expected to be moved to October 15.