Puka Nacua Went Horizontal To Reel In A Pass From Matthew Stafford

One of the more entertaining games during Sunday’s early window of NFL action happened in Baltimore, where the Ravens played host to the Los Angeles Rams. It was a tight game throughout, and during the fourth quarter, Los Angeles found itself down by one point, 23-22.

The team was able to march down the field and score, thanks in part to a catch of the year contender by their breakout star, Puka Nacua. Facing a first-and-10 from Baltimore’s 43 yard line, Matthew Stafford faked a handoff before dropping back and looking down the field. He saw a very small window that he could throw into, so he let it rip and left it to Nacua to do the rest. The fifth-round pick out of BYU did the rest, as he completely laid out to reel in the pass and pick up a first down.

Here it is from another angle, which shows that Nacua had to go completely horizontal and reach as far as he could to make sure this ball didn’t hit the ground.

You may not see a better catch in the NFL this season, and fortunately for the Rams, this did not go to waste, as the team was able to get into the end zone a few plays later.