PUMA Is Embracing Speed With The ULTRA 1.1 Soccer Boot

Speed is a crucial skill in the world of soccer, and while not all of the best players in the world can blow by an opponent in the blink of an eye, having an extra gear can be a considerable leg up on the competition. PUMA, in an effort to make sure its footballers can reach that extra gear when they take the pitch, used the need for speed as the inspiration behind its latest boot.

PUMA announced the ULTRA 1.1 on Friday, which it claims is one of soccer’s fastest boots and was designed following consultation with some of its top footballers, like Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, and Lyon’s Nikita Parris. According to a release, the company used a lightweight material called MATRYXEVO, which causes the cleat to wrap closely around an athlete’s foot while simultaneously providing them with the kind of traction that is needed to push off as footballers strive to achieve top speed.

“Our goal was not to create the lightest boot possible, but to create a speed boot with optimal weight for speed to ensure features such as control, traction and comfort were not compromised,” PUMA lead project line manager Peter Stappen said. “We were not about chasing grams, but about chasing adrenaline. When we put all the components together, the boot had all the essential properties we wanted; comfort, stability and durability but maintained an exceptionally light weight.”

The PUMA ULTRA 1.1 boot drops everywhere for $200 on Monday, Aug, 24. The first colorway on the boot, which retails for $200, is called “Chasing Adrenaline,” and features an orange base with black and white accents.