The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs may meet in the Super Bowl in Atlanta in February, which is why Monday night’s game is such a big deal. As an added twist, these two squads have long been slated to face off in Mexico City.

It’s not often that the NFL’s international games end up being marquee matchups, but in this case, Mexico City was set to host two of the league’s elite in a crucial cross-conference game. That is, until Tuesday, when rumblings over field conditions at El Azteca Stadium began to grow. Some players even threatened to not play out of concerns for their safety and the risk of injury on an unkempt field.

If Monday night’s game is played in Mexico City, a number of Rams and Chiefs players are now strongly considering not playing in that game on that messy surface, per sources. “It’s not fair to risk our health,” one prominent player said today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018

Not long after, the league made an official decision on the game, announcing they would move it from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to those field conditions.