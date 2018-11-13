The NFL Is Moving Monday’s Rams-Chiefs Game From Mexico City To L.A. Due To Field Conditions

11.13.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs may meet in the Super Bowl in Atlanta in February, which is why Monday night’s game is such a big deal. As an added twist, these two squads have long been slated to face off in Mexico City.

It’s not often that the NFL’s international games end up being marquee matchups, but in this case, Mexico City was set to host two of the league’s elite in a crucial cross-conference game. That is, until Tuesday, when rumblings over field conditions at El Azteca Stadium began to grow. Some players even threatened to not play out of concerns for their safety and the risk of injury on an unkempt field.

Not long after, the league made an official decision on the game, announcing they would move it from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to those field conditions.

