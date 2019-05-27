Red Sox Legend Bill Buckner Died At Age 69 From Dementia Complications

Bill Buckner, owner of 2,715 Major League hits and one of the most infamous players in Boston sports history, is dead at age 69.
Buckner was a brilliant infielder and a doubles machine that won the National League batting title in 1980, but until the 2004 Red Sox won the World Series he was the unfortunate poster child for Boston sports misfortunes.
According to reports, Buckner died over the weekend from complications with dementia.
Buckner was a star with the Chicago Cubs and was traded to Boston in 1984, where he was the cornerstone of the Red Sox run to the World Series. His error at first base during Game 6 of the World Series against the New York Mets is one of the most heartbreaking baseball moments in history.