Red Sox Legend Bill Buckner Died At Age 69 From Dementia Complications

Getty Image

Bill Buckner, owner of 2,715 Major League hits and one of the most infamous players in Boston sports history, is dead at age 69.

Buckner was a brilliant infielder and a doubles machine that won the National League batting title in 1980, but until the 2004 Red Sox won the World Series he was the unfortunate poster child for Boston sports misfortunes.

According to reports, Buckner died over the weekend from complications with dementia.

Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family. Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Bill was 69. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) May 27, 2019

Buckner was a star with the Chicago Cubs and was traded to Boston in 1984, where he was the cornerstone of the Red Sox run to the World Series. His error at first base during Game 6 of the World Series against the New York Mets is one of the most heartbreaking baseball moments in history.