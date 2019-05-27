Red Sox Legend Bill Buckner Died At Age 69 From Dementia Complications

05.27.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Bill Buckner, owner of 2,715 Major League hits and one of the most infamous players in Boston sports history, is dead at age 69.

Buckner was a brilliant infielder and a doubles machine that won the National League batting title in 1980, but until the 2004 Red Sox won the World Series he was the unfortunate poster child for Boston sports misfortunes.

According to reports, Buckner died over the weekend from complications with dementia.

Buckner was a star with the Chicago Cubs and was traded to Boston in 1984, where he was the cornerstone of the Red Sox run to the World Series. His error at first base during Game 6 of the World Series against the New York Mets is one of the most heartbreaking baseball moments in history.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Red Sox#RIP
TAGSBILL BUCKNERboston red soxRIP
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 8 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP