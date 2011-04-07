Red Sox Lose 5th (edit: 6th) Straight, Indians Make Blogger Pump Fist

#Cleveland Indians #Baseball #Boston Red Sox #MLB
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.07.11 9 Comments

In the best use of the world “humble” since the Iron Sheik used it to suggest disciplinary anal sex via camel clutch, Boston Red Sox manager Terry Francona described baseball as a humbler after the Sox lost their fifth straight game to open the season. The winners? The Cleveland Indians, 8-4. Cleveland is fast becoming known as the city where a loss means you’re hilarious, and nothing is quite as funny as watching David Ortiz sort of lingering at home plate, not sure if he’s popping out or descending into madness.

“This game will humble you in a hurry and it’s doing that to us right now,” said manager Terry Francona. “We’ve got to start acting like a good team. We’ve got to find a way to win a game.”

This is Boston’s worst start since 1996, and now they’re headed back to Fenway to take on the Yankees. I’m proud to say that the Indians are one game over .500, and who cares that it’s only five games into the year? I’m pretty sure nobody picked The Tribe™ to win three games. When Asdrubal Cabrera is hitting home runs, you know the planets have aligned. Massive earthquakes, terrible storms, Asdrubal Cabrera getting a ball over the fence.

On pace for an 0-162 season (I know, I just like saying it), catcher Jason Varitek offered supportive, Lady Gaga-like words of encouragement.

“This team is a lot better than this … and it will be better.”

Update: No it won’t! Today’s game is over, and the Sox have fallen to 0-6 thanks to, guess who, Asdrubal Cabrera.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Indians#Baseball#Boston Red Sox#MLB
TAGSBaseballboston red soxCLEVELAND INDIANSLET'S GO TRIBEMLB

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP