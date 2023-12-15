The Los Angeles Chargers spent the first half of their Thursday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders getting their sh*t kicked in. While Justin Herbert is sidelined due to a season-ending injury, the Chargers went into Vegas with Easton Stick under center and got beaten down in one of the most emphatic halves of football we’ve ever seen. Thanks to three Los Angeles turnovers, the Raiders went into the locker room with a 42-0 lead — coming into the night, the most points Vegas (which got shut out at home last week) scored in a game all season was 30.

It is the latest in what has been a disaster year for Brandon Staley and the Chargers, and it’s gotten so bad that Amazon analyst Richard Sherman thinks the team needs to do something drastic. After saying he believes they’ve quit, Sherman called for Los Angeles to fire Staley at halftime.

“Brandon Staley, I hate to say this because you don’t ever want to call for somebody’s job,” Sherman said right before he called for Staley’s job. “But they should make history, they should fire him at halftime. They should just, ‘Hey, we got an UberX Carpool outside, and we’ll send you on your way.’ Because right now, I’ve never seen a team come out this uninspired.”

Los Angeles entered the night 5-8 and losers of four of their last five games. Staley, who has been their coach since 2021, has accrued a 24-23 record in his tenure at the helm.