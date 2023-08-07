Undisputed is in the process of figuring out what it’s going to look like in the post-Shannon Sharpe era. After Sharpe’s decision to leave the show that has reportedly led to it going off the air for a few weeks, the folks over at FS1 have been working to figure out who will be Skip Bayless’ newest debate partners.

We learned earlier this week that Lil Wayne will join Bayless once a week in some capacity. And on Monday, we found out that former All-Pro cornerback and current Thursday Night Football analyst Richard Sherman is going to join the fray, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Per Marchand, the arrangement will put Sherman on the air with Bayless somewhere between 50 and 100 times a year, and most of his appearances will come during the football season.

This is, of course, not the first time that we’ll see Sherman and Bayless duke it out on television. Sherman famously once made a cameo on First Take when Bayless was with ESPN and wasn’t shy about how much he disliked Bayless, calling him an “ignorant, pompous, egotistical cretin” and said that “you have never accomplished anything.”

Marchand brought word that the two sat down to hash things out recently, and while Sherman hasn’t put pen to paper on a contract, there’s an agreement in place for him to join the show. As for the man he’d play a part in replacing, there’s no word on what’s next for Sharpe, but Smith has made very clear he’d love it if he joined First Take.