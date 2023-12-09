robert herjavec shohei ohtani
Robert Herjavec Of ‘Shark Tank’ Was Apparently On The Flight Everyone Thought Shohei Ohtani Took To Toronto

The entire baseball community is sitting and waiting to see what Shohei Ohtani is going to end up doing. Ohtani, the best baseball player in the world and the incredibly rare player who is exceptional as both a hitter and a pitcher, hit the open market this winter, and there’s no word on what he’s going to end up doing as he’s placed a priority on secrecy throughout this process.

A few teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the two-time AL MVP, one of whom is the Toronto Blue Jays. Things looked like they were escalating on Friday, as reports indicated that a private plane was going from southern California to Toronto. It led to rampant speculation that Ohtani was on that plane and going to announce that he would become the biggest free agent signing in Jays history.

The plane landed and, as it turns out, Ohtani was not on it. Instead, it was reported that the plane held Robert Herjavec, who you may know from the show Shark Tank.

This is all extremely funny, and fortunately, Herjavec decided to have a sense of humor about the whole thing. Over on Twitter, he hit the RT button on this tweet by Rich Eisen.

And then, he went onto Instagram and posted the following photo.

“I’d like to thank the @bluejays organization for signing me today !” Herjavec wrote in the caption. “All joking aside – I’m not @shoheiohtani and he was not on my plane today ! Not sure how it all started but I’m calling the jays and seeing if they’ll sign my 5 year old for 600 mil ( he WAS on the plane and throws a mean pitch )”

Kudos to Herjavec for having fun with this, and hopefully, Ohtani got to see it all unfold and laugh.

