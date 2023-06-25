The Rockies And Angels Made A Trade After L.A. Beat Colorado 25-1

The most emphatic win in Major League Baseball this season occurred on Saturday night, and after it was all over, the team that won went out and got some reinforcements from the team is beat. The Los Angeles Angels and the Colorado Rockies played in Coors Field on Saturday, and while you can’t predict baseball, the game was essentially over after four innings, as the Angels found themselves up, 23-0.

Unfortunately for the Rockies, they were unable to rally and put 30 runs on the board, and the Angels would go on to win, 25-1. In a funny twist, MLB had a trade last night between, you guessed it, the Rockies and the Angels. In the aftermath of the game, Los Angeles was able to acquire veteran infielder Mike Moustakas from Colorado in exchange for a minor league pitcher, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.

The Los Angeles Angels are acquiring infielder Mike Moustakas from the Colorado Rockies, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 25, 2023

After spending the first 7.5 years of his career with the Kansas City Royals, Moustakas has bounced around recently, as he’s had stints with the Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, and the Rockies. Injuries have been a problem in recent years, but this season, he’s hitting .270 with a .795 OPS and four home runs. He did not get on the field for Colorado in Saturday night’s game, which is probably for the best.