NBC
Sports

Football Fans Couldn’t Get Enough Of Rodney Harrison Having Someone Hold An Umbrella For Him Before Bucs-Pats

TwitterAssociate Editor

One of the biggest NFL games of the year is taking place on Sunday evening in Massachusetts. After two decades of excellence for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is making his return to Foxboro as the starting quarterback for the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take on Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and co.

The game as highly-anticipated a regular season game as we’ve seen in a while, which is a pretty big reason why it got a primetime slot. NBC sent its Football Night In America crew to the game, with one of Brady’s former teammates, Rodney Harrison, there to provide some interesting perspective.

Nothing that Harrison said really drew a ton of attention from folks on Twitter. What did get plenty of comment, though, was that Harrison was out there in the midst of a monsoon, and while every member of the sideline crew was holding their own umbrella, Harrison, for some reason, had someone doing him a solid.

Even NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor couldn’t help but make a joke about the entire thing, giving some praise to the person lending a literal hand to Harrison.

Perhaps this is the result of a lingering shoulder issue from Harrison’s playing days or something, but regardless, shout out to the person holding this umbrella.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×