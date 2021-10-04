One of the biggest NFL games of the year is taking place on Sunday evening in Massachusetts. After two decades of excellence for the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is making his return to Foxboro as the starting quarterback for the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take on Bill Belichick, Mac Jones, and co.

The game as highly-anticipated a regular season game as we’ve seen in a while, which is a pretty big reason why it got a primetime slot. NBC sent its Football Night In America crew to the game, with one of Brady’s former teammates, Rodney Harrison, there to provide some interesting perspective.

Nothing that Harrison said really drew a ton of attention from folks on Twitter. What did get plenty of comment, though, was that Harrison was out there in the midst of a monsoon, and while every member of the sideline crew was holding their own umbrella, Harrison, for some reason, had someone doing him a solid.

Shoutout to the person getting paid to be Rodney Harrison’s Fonzworth Bentley pic.twitter.com/WAoJrLu1DE — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) October 3, 2021

Shoutout to @Rodney_Harrison for being the only guy with a personal umbrella holder. pic.twitter.com/L47NjCE0NU — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 4, 2021

I’m dying at that floating hand holding the umbrella for Rodney Harrison! 😂😂😭😭 @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/sElhOir6Gg — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 3, 2021

Rodney Harrison was marked physically unable to participate in holding his umbrella tonight. @Rodney_Harrison pic.twitter.com/7RaC8cPDb7 — Johnny Fins (@johnny_fins) October 4, 2021

Don't you dare ask Rodney Harrison to hold his own umbrella pic.twitter.com/zuJCOwdXFZ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 3, 2021

I guess @Rodney_Harrison too good too hold his own umbrella. Must be better than the two Hall of Famers next to him pic.twitter.com/M99K3RlU4C — Brian Harris (@sirbrodieharris) October 3, 2021

"Damn, we have to hold our own umbrella" Rodney Harrison: "We??" pic.twitter.com/33EA6eAagN — TPS (@TotalProSports) October 4, 2021

Rodney Harrison having someone hold his umbrella is the ultimate flex. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hKCJtcWW5j — HAT CLUB (@HatClub) October 4, 2021

Even NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor couldn’t help but make a joke about the entire thing, giving some praise to the person lending a literal hand to Harrison.

Maria Taylor teasing Rodney Harrison for not holding his umbrella 😏 pic.twitter.com/jwOuqQQt1X — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2021

Perhaps this is the result of a lingering shoulder issue from Harrison’s playing days or something, but regardless, shout out to the person holding this umbrella.