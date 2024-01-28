Roman Reigns pinned AJ Styles to win 4-way match that included Randy Orton and LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Styles, Knight, and Orton kicked off the match going after the champ and beating him down in the corner. Styles quickly turned his attention to Knight and the two went at it while Orton continued to work on Reigns.

The action spilled to the outside, where Knight slammed Styles against the announce table and Orton picked up and threw Reigns on top of the table. Orton tried to do the same to Knight, who reversed with a backflip and slammed Orton’s head into the table. Orton then got him back by picking up Knight and throwing him on top of the table.

Orton rolled Reigns into the ring and went to work with lower body stomps before throwing him to the outside. Styles got into the ring and was met with a powerslam before Knight attacked Orton from behind, while Reigns finally got some momentum knocking down Knight and hitting him with his signature short arm clotheslines in the corner. Styles hit Reigns from behind and again worked his legs, and Reigns hit a gigantic back body drop before taunting to the crowd and setting up for a Superman Punch on Knight, which was reversed.

Knight hit Orton with a running bulldog, then jumped to the other side of the ring and hit a suplex from the top rope on Styles. Styles landed the Pele kick on Reigns before connecting with the Styles Clash for a two count. Orton tossed Knight to the apron and landed the signature DDT.

Styles tried to set up for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Orton hit an RKO, followed by RKOs on Knight and Reigns. He went for the pin on Reigns, but Solo Sikoa pulled the ref out at the two count.

Sikoa hit a Samoan Spike on Orton, then on Knight. He dragged Knight onto Orton, then ran through the barricade as he tried to take out Styles. The Phenomenal One climbed back into the ring and connected on Reigns, then piled up all three opponents for only a two count.

Styles rolled out of the ring to grab a chair, hitting Reigns over and again in the back. He then hit Knight and turned his attention to Orton, who caught him with an eye rake. Reigns landed the Spear and Reigns pushed Knight into the ropes, knocking Styles off and eventually hitting him with a spear for the pinfall.