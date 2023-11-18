Ronda Rousey Made Her Debut In Ring Of Honor

One night after making her first wrestling appearance since exiting WWE, Ronda Rousey has apparently joined Ring of Honor.

Ronda Rousey just made her ROH debut at the taping pic.twitter.com/O7HB1lb76J — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 18, 2023

Rousey turned up at the Ring of Honor tapings in Los Angeles as part of a duo alongside Marina Shafir, facing off against Billie Starkz and Ring of Honor Women’s champion Athena in a rematch from the previous night’s Wrestling Revolver show.

That match set up Rousey’s relatively surprising return to wrestling after exiting WWE in the summer. After losing an MMA rules match against her real-life friend Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam, Rousey had a “hard out” date from WWE, meaning her contract had a firm end date, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Rousey is arguably one of WWE’s biggest crossover stars to join the company, concluding her trailblazing UFC career before transitioning into pro wrestling. She hit the scene in WWE with her first match coming alongside Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon before going on to win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. After three years away from the company, Rousey returned in 2022 to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s title twice before holding the tag titles alongside Baszler.

As matches are starting to be announced for ROH’s Final Battle show in December, the natural conclusion is ROH is loading up on talent. While we’ll wait for official word, it seems safe to assume that Rousey is the next big name for the show.