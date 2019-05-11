Getty Image

Rose Namajunas has always been anything but ordinary. When she was a child, she enjoyed sauerkraut instead of sweets and stood out from the crowd in her favorite rabbit vest. As a UFC champion today, she refuses to get drawn into trash talk in the buildup to fights, a departure from what seems to be the norm in ‘selling’ MMA bouts. From her unique look — she chopped her hair off because it got in the way during training — to her calm, collected demeanor, Namajunas is unconventional in every way.

Reebok

That’s why when she was presented the opportunity to lead Reebok’s #SplitFrom campaign, pushing the boundaries of bold performance-driven innovation with the new Sole Fury colorways, Namajunas jumped at the opportunity.

“As one of the leading brands in combat sports, I was immediately drawn to Reebok and flattered to represent the brand,” Namajunas told Uproxx Sports.

To celebrate her inclusion in the campaign, Reebok released a collage, detailing Namajunas’s rise from childhood turmoil to UFC greatness.