Rose Namajunas Talks About Her Rise From Childhood Turmoil To UFC Greatness Ahead Of UFC 237

05.11.19 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Rose Namajunas has always been anything but ordinary. When she was a child, she enjoyed sauerkraut instead of sweets and stood out from the crowd in her favorite rabbit vest. As a UFC champion today, she refuses to get drawn into trash talk in the buildup to fights, a departure from what seems to be the norm in ‘selling’ MMA bouts. From her unique look — she chopped her hair off because it got in the way during training — to her calm, collected demeanor, Namajunas is unconventional in every way.

Reebok

That’s why when she was presented the opportunity to lead Reebok’s #SplitFrom campaign, pushing the boundaries of bold performance-driven innovation with the new Sole Fury colorways, Namajunas jumped at the opportunity.

“As one of the leading brands in combat sports, I was immediately drawn to Reebok and flattered to represent the brand,” Namajunas told Uproxx Sports.

To celebrate her inclusion in the campaign, Reebok released a collage, detailing Namajunas’s rise from childhood turmoil to UFC greatness.

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSJessica AndradeRose NamajunasUFC
