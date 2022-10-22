russell wilson
Russell Wilson Won't Play Against The Jets Due To A Hamstring Injury

The Russell Wilson experiment has not worked out the way the Denver Broncos wanted. The team paid a hefty price — both in terms of the amount of stuff they sent to the Seattle Seahawks and the amount of money they gave to Wilson when he signed a contract extension — to make him the franchise signal caller, but through six games, the Bronco offense has scored the second-fewest points in the league and Wilson has really struggled.

Now, an injury will force a change in the plans for who lines up under center during the team’s game against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Wilson attempted to get himself ready to play this week but is not healthy enough to go. As such, backup quarterback Brett Rypien will serve as his replacement.

The Broncos eventually confirmed the news.

Rypien, who played his college ball at Boise State, went undrafted in 2019 but has been with the Broncos ever since. He has appeared in four games, with his only start coming during the 2020 campaign against the Jets. Denver won that game, 37-28, with Rypien completing 19 of his 31 pass attempts for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. The last time he threw a pass came on Jan. 2, 2022 when he had a pair of attempts against the Los Angeles Chargers.

