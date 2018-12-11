Getty Image

For the vast majority of the first half on Monday evening, the Seattle Seahawks dominated against the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle, playing at home, produced 175 yards of total offense compared to just 61 for Minnesota and, for good measure, the Seahawks possessed the ball for nearly 18 minutes.

With that said, the Seahawks weren’t lighting up the scoreboard, with only a 3-0 lead as the waning seconds ticked away before halftime. Seattle did have a fantastic opportunity to extend its lead, though, as Russell Wilson led a drive that featured a 1st and goal from the one-yard line with 16 seconds remaining.

Seattle even had a timeout to work with, freeing up the playbook for optimal deployment. Then, Wilson did… a thing.