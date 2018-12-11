Russell Wilson Ruined A Goal Line Opportunity To End The Half With A Horrid Interception

12.10.18 48 mins ago

Getty Image

For the vast majority of the first half on Monday evening, the Seattle Seahawks dominated against the Minnesota Vikings. Seattle, playing at home, produced 175 yards of total offense compared to just 61 for Minnesota and, for good measure, the Seahawks possessed the ball for nearly 18 minutes.

With that said, the Seahawks weren’t lighting up the scoreboard, with only a 3-0 lead as the waning seconds ticked away before halftime. Seattle did have a fantastic opportunity to extend its lead, though, as Russell Wilson led a drive that featured a 1st and goal from the one-yard line with 16 seconds remaining.

Seattle even had a timeout to work with, freeing up the playbook for optimal deployment. Then, Wilson did… a thing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Minnesota Vikings#Russell Wilson#Seattle Seahawks
TAGSMINNESOTA VIKINGSRUSSELL WILSONSEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP