Alright so I’m gonna keep this lede short: Indiana beat Rutgers on Saturday evening, 37-21. It was almost a closer game than that, because Rutgers … I can’t put it into words, just watch.

That’s right, @CFBONFOX, laksjdflkasdjflksdfkl. The Knights, facing a fourth-and-32 from their 45-yard line, needed a miracle to score against the pesky Hoosier defense. They could have taken a shot down the field, but ultimately, Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral threw a short pass to Shameen Jones, setting us up for lateral chaos.

The crazy thing here is that it somehow, against all logic, worked. Rutgers went as far back as its own 18-yard line on the play because — and I am so happy I get to write this — 6’4, 296 pound offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal threw the ball over his head backwards with both hands as a bunch of Indiana players tried to take him down and failed.

This damn near worked, as the Knights were able to progress the ball up the field and eventually got it into the hands of Bo Melton, who had some blockers and was able to scamper into the end zone for six. It went to review, because obviously, and it was determined that there was an illegal forward pass at the 35-yard line that was touched by a player at Rutgers’ 36. Ultimately, the ball changed hands nine times. I love this with all my heart and it’s very sad it did not stand, because it ruled.

Anyway, Indiana would go on to win the game to move to 2-0 on the season, temporarily putting them atop the Big Ten East. Rutgers fell to 1-1 on the season, but if it’s any consolation, this was unforgettable, even if it did not count.