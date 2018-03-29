Salvador Perez Tore His MCL Slipping With His Luggage In The Latest Weird Royals Injury

Baseball is a quirky sport full of weird injuries, and I type this with a nagging back injury I got from bowling, so I certainly know odd ailments.

The history of the disabled list in the MLB is littered with weird injury origins and funny yet painful reminders of the folly of man. Who could forget then-Colorado Rockies shortstop Clint Barmes falling down a staircase carrying a cooler full of venison? Or Sammy Sosa sneezing his way to the DL with a rib injury?

This year’s version of the Kansas City Royals, though, have already claimed the title for weirdest offseason injury list. The latest came on Tuesday when the team announced that catcher Salvador Perez will miss 4-6 weeks with an MCL tear he got while falling down the stairs with a suitcase.

