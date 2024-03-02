Sam Hartman delighted a thirsty nation on Saturday as his long brown hair bounced buoyantly during the slow-motion replay of his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Hartman’s time was 4.8 seconds. The former starting Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback spent six productive years playing college football, with five of them coming as a member of the Demon Deacons. He also has one of the best heads of hair to grace the sport over the last, say, ever.

After breaking all kinds of school (and some ACC) records while at Wake Forest, Hartman transferred to Notre Dame prior to the 2023 season, where he helped lead the Irish to a 9-3 finish. He had career highs in completion percentage (63.5 percent) and yards per attempt (8.9).

College football talent doesn’t always transfer to the NFL, though, and Hartman is projected to go later in the draft than his collegiate career would indicate. The consensus is that he will go on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

Hartman was the only quarterback in the main group who elected to run the 40-yard dash at all, and he got a standing ovation from the crowd. Whether it was for the hair or the time was unclear. But perhaps Hartman’s willingness to run and let that magnificent hair fly behind him — combined with his leadership and charisma — will be enough for at least one NFL team to fall in love.