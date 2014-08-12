A Tennis Player Went Nuclear After A Horrendous Call From A Chair Ump

Senior Editor
08.12.14 8 Comments
Sara Errani

Getty Image

The diminutive Sara Errani lost her mind today following what can only be described as a putrid overrule from a chair ump. At issue was a serve well between the lines that was called out. The ensuing shot from Errani’s opponent, Yanina Wickmayer, sailed wide as well. Errani believed she deserved the point on principle. The chair ump disagreed. That’s when Errani did an impressive John McEnroe routine wildly gesticulating her arms and yelling in her lovely Italian accent. It was both adorable and awkward.

The job description for a chair ump must say “make sure to be a smug prick, even when you’re wrong.” We often chide college basketball refs and NFL officials for being so poor at their jobs, but I’m not sure anyone sucks as bad as chair umps. They’re the Ted Valentine of tennis.

(via @Mark David)

Around The Web

TAGSJOHN MCENROESara ErraniSara Errani videoTENNIS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP