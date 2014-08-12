A Tennis Player Went Nuclear After A Horrendous Call From A Chair Ump

The diminutive Sara Errani lost her mind today following what can only be described as a putrid overrule from a chair ump. At issue was a serve well between the lines that was called out. The ensuing shot from Errani’s opponent, Yanina Wickmayer, sailed wide as well. Errani believed she deserved the point on principle. The chair ump disagreed. That’s when Errani did an impressive John McEnroe routine wildly gesticulating her arms and yelling in her lovely Italian accent. It was both adorable and awkward.
The job description for a chair ump must say “make sure to be a smug prick, even when you’re wrong.” We often chide college basketball refs and NFL officials for being so poor at their jobs, but I’m not sure anyone sucks as bad as chair umps. They’re the Ted Valentine of tennis.
(via @Mark David)
Eh. That’s not even CLOSE to nuclear. She didn’t call him a name our threaten him with bodily injury.
Short, Italian, and fiesty? I think I’m in love!
Dang..thought I was going to see something worse than Seena’s outburst.
Serena*
In her defense, that was an atrocious call.
(Also, I used to play semi-pro tennis – yes I’m white, why do you ask? – and a lot of times players pull this shit because they want to take a little break).
Nuclear? The fuck? She was UNBELIEVABLY calm considering how insanely horrendous that call was.
Please tell me he kept doing this just to keep her talking.
Jesus that accent made her twice as hot.
“Smug prick”?
“I saw it wrong, that was my mistake”…over and over. Dude missed a call, the replay system fixed it and he apologized profusely. You will never see that in baseball/basketball/football/etc.